Princess Eugenie Has Been Given a Special New Royal Role by Uncle King Charles Amid Slimmed Down Monarchy

Although she's not a working member of the Royal Family, Princess Eugenie supports her uncle, King Charles, and cousin, Prince William, throughout the royal year, attending select events like the Buckingham Palace garden party earlier this week. But on Friday, May 23, The King's Foundation announced that Eugenie has been given an important new role.

The princess—who works as an art director at gallery Hauser & Wirth—has been named as a mentor for the organization's new "35 Under 35" initiative, which supports young people working in the areas of sustainability, traditional crafts and the arts. The King's Foundation, which is celebrating its 35th anniversary in 2025, was established by His Majesty in 1990 when he was Prince of Wales to "advocate for the change His Majesty wants to see in the world."

In an Instagram Reel, Eugenie said, "Hi everyone, it is such an honor to be here today at the Garrison Chapel celebrating the King's Foundation and its 35 years."

The princess, who turned 35 in March, continued, "I am supporting their 35 under 35 program which is mentoring 35 people—it's my 35 years—and it's such a great thing to honor His Majesty's celebration of traditional arts, nature, sustainability."

Princess Eugenie was chosen to mentor people under 35 through The King's Foundation. (Image credit: The King's Foundation)

Eugenie posed with some of the "35 under 35" group at a recent event. (Image credit: The King's Foundation)

"I'm very proud to be here," she added. Per The King's Foundation, other mentors include "designer Dr. Samuel Ross MBE, artist and influencer Sophie Tea Art, and historian and content creator Alice Loxton."

With the Royal Family losing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Prince Andrew as senior working royals, there are fewer people to spread projects around to these days—making it a smart choice to honor extended family members like Eugenie with roles to support the monarch and his causes.

Earlier this year, royal biographer Robert Hardman told Marie Claire that while focusing on a "smaller working unit" of family members "was always the aspiration" for King Charles, it's not necessarily realistic.

He added, "I think you've got to recognize that's more of a challenge now that the next generation, once you get beyond the King and his siblings, you've just got William and Catherine, and that's it for quite a long time."