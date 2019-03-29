The rumors are true. The To All the Boys I've Loved Before sequel officially recast its John Ambrose from Jordan Burtchett to Jordan Fisher.

Fans had some THOUGHTS: Some were awed by how gorgeous Jordan is, some were just confused, and some were really disappointed that the OTHER Jordan didn't get a chance to stick around.

In case all of this is new for you, here's a primer on what we know about the sequel so far.

It's been hinted at, but last night Netflix made it official—your John Ambrose will be played by a new actor in the To All the Boys I've Loved Before sequel. Instead of Jordan Burtchett, who showed up at the door with one of Lara Jean's letters, the new John Ambrose is Jordan Fisher. If he looks super-familiar, it's because Jordan won the 25th season of Dancing with the Stars and starred as Mark in RENT: Live. (When I turned on the live show, I immediately wondered who that gorgeous guy playing Mark was, so I'm really excited about the news.)

Producer Matt Kaplan said, "Jordan’s charisma practically leaps off the screen with anything he does, whether it’s acting, singing, or dancing. There isn’t a more perfect guy who could believably shake things up in Lara Jean and Peter’s world."

The sequel, which in the book series by Jenny Han is called P.S. I Still Love You, starts with the return of John Ambrose and continues with the love triangle. Jordan was awed by the positive reaction online, saying, "I’m losing my mind. My heart is so full."

Fans were, uh, torn, to put it mildly. Some were SUPER into it and now want Lara Jean and John Ambrose to ride off into the sunset together, but some were hoping to keep the original actor. Some were just confused, which, fair.

Here's the official announcement:

And here are just a few of the many, many, MANY reactions:

"guys look at our john ambrose mcclaren we won i think"

"wait are we just gonna pretend that we never saw this John Ambrose?"

"my god they really expect us to root for kavinsky after this??"

"If Jordan is playing John Ambrose...then who tf is the guy at Lara Jean's door??"

"THEY RECAST JOHN AMBROSE WHEN JORDAN BURCHETT WAS SO EXCITED TO PLAY JOHN HE READ THE TRILOGY?????"

[just straight up weeping...unclear if happy or sad]

TBH, if this is how fiery the reactions are NOW, the film release is going to set Twitter on fire.

