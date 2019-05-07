The Met Gala is without a doubt one of the most anticipated events in Hollywood. Celebrities from near and far gather at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, stunning on the red carpet in brilliant (or blasé) high fashion. Attendees are encouraged to dress according to the theme for that year, whether they choose to interpret the theme literally or approach them more abstractly. Past Met Gala themes paid homage to the aesthetic of the Catholic divine (2018), explored the relationship between technology and fashion (2016) and took inspiration from motifs common in Chinese culture (2015).

This year's theme, "Camp: Notes on Fashion," gives celebs every reason to pull out all the stops and have as much fun with their looks as possible. Camp can be hard to clearly define, but that's the point—it can pretty much be anything! The overall idea is about being playful with fashion and experimenting with exaggerated shapes, colors, and patterns. Camp is very, very extra.

Although the Met Gala is a private, invite-only event, those of us at home still have the opportunity to watch the A-list attendees arrive at the ball in real time and strut their stuff on the red carpet. Many of us are far from being the authority on haute couture, but that isn't stopping the Internet from playing fashion police. Even if we don't fully understand this year's theme, we've got opinions, and anyone can get roasted. Here are the best memes from the 2019 Met Gala.

We're All Miranda Priestley

You Can All Go Home, Lady Gaga Won the Evening

"I'M SORRY, THE OLD MET GALA CAN'T COME TO THE PHONE RIGHT NOW. WHY? BECAUSE IT'S DEAD." #MetGala2019 pic.twitter.com/47Xsp3pTOY — tierney bricker (@tbrick2) May 6, 2019

me emerging from my emotional breakdown to shitpost pic.twitter.com/507dl5fpDk — sara david (@SaraQDavid) May 6, 2019

...Until Billy Porter Showed Up

lady gaga: I will without a doubt have the most extra #MetGala entrance



billy porter: hold my beer pic.twitter.com/HfhdDNYH3H — PopBuzz (@popbuzz) May 6, 2019

And Then There Was Harry Styles

The Boy With The Pearl Earring pic.twitter.com/lkOzAcHaeq — rachel syme (@rachsyme) May 6, 2019

Is That a Triscuit?

Looks like this carpet is open and we have... @lizakoshy who likes a cute little Triscuit.



Mm...Triscuits sounds good. #metgala pic.twitter.com/fZ4XtLj731 — Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) May 6, 2019

Pasta, But Make It Fashion

Celine Dion looks like a pasta drying rack and I mean that as the highest compliment pic.twitter.com/bfmjsBWcej — Emilia Petrarca (@EmiliaPetrarca) May 6, 2019

Bath Time!

Frank...What's Going On?

Did Frank Ocean get a side gig as security? #MetGala pic.twitter.com/rPaQpijYFc — em (@el_gibbs) May 6, 2019

me when coat check wants to charge five WHOLE dollars pic.twitter.com/Jb5rJS2orP — Desus Nice (@desusnice) May 6, 2019

It's Lit!

if only we had katy perry during the battle of winterfell #metgala pic.twitter.com/kToPg5iIz3 — aleks (@aleksalikhanov) May 6, 2019

The Game of Thrones Crossover We Didn't Know We Needed

Why does Nick Jonas looks like Petyr Baelish? #MetGala pic.twitter.com/46ButHf40a — Angie with luv 💜 (@JiminIsALiar) May 7, 2019

Bibbidi, Bobbidi, Boo, You Did That!

Mood: Jared Leto's Disembodied Head

me looking in the mirror after getting high trying to see how red my eyes are #MetGala pic.twitter.com/xPTQp4Pdvx — julia (@julesswoodcock) May 7, 2019

Wanna Fanta?

Kylie and Kendall at the #MetGala looking like grape and orange fanta. 🍇 🍊. Love it 🧡 pic.twitter.com/Unebsw3aN1 — lucia_mauny (@LuciaMauny) May 7, 2019

"WHERE IS RIHANNA?!"

How y’all look waiting for Rihanna to show up #MetGala pic.twitter.com/i7BPJJbdiH — YADEAD! YADUHN! (@bandego6) May 7, 2019

More to come...

