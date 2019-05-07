image
The Best Memes From the 2019 Met Gala

No, we weren't invited. Yes, we're still judging.

image
By Ineye Komonibo
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
Jamie McCarthyGetty Images

The Met Gala is without a doubt one of the most anticipated events in Hollywood. Celebrities from near and far gather at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, stunning on the red carpet in brilliant (or blasé) high fashion. Attendees are encouraged to dress according to the theme for that year, whether they choose to interpret the theme literally or approach them more abstractly. Past Met Gala themes paid homage to the aesthetic of the Catholic divine (2018), explored the relationship between technology and fashion (2016) and took inspiration from motifs common in Chinese culture (2015).

This year's theme, "Camp: Notes on Fashion," gives celebs every reason to pull out all the stops and have as much fun with their looks as possible. Camp can be hard to clearly define, but that's the point—it can pretty much be anything! The overall idea is about being playful with fashion and experimenting with exaggerated shapes, colors, and patterns. Camp is very, very extra.

Although the Met Gala is a private, invite-only event, those of us at home still have the opportunity to watch the A-list attendees arrive at the ball in real time and strut their stuff on the red carpet. Many of us are far from being the authority on haute couture, but that isn't stopping the Internet from playing fashion police. Even if we don't fully understand this year's theme, we've got opinions, and anyone can get roasted. Here are the best memes from the 2019 Met Gala.

We're All Miranda Priestley

You Can All Go Home, Lady Gaga Won the Evening

...Until Billy Porter Showed Up

And Then There Was Harry Styles

Is That a Triscuit?

Pasta, But Make It Fashion

Bath Time!


Frank...What's Going On?

It's Lit!

The Game of Thrones Crossover We Didn't Know We Needed

Bibbidi, Bobbidi, Boo, You Did That!

Mood: Jared Leto's Disembodied Head

Wanna Fanta?

"WHERE IS RIHANNA?!"

More to come...

