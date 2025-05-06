Demi Moore Dressed as a Literal Necktie for the 2025 Met Gala Red Carpet
Not everyone could make this look work, but she does.
The Met Gala isn't just fashion's biggest night or a spectacle for spectacle's sake; it's also an annual fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, and that's important to keep in mind when evaluating the looks on its red carpet.
Basically, if ever there was a place to be unapologetically over-the-top, it's this red carpet. That's what makes Demi Moore's 2025 Met Gala look such a gem.
At first glance, the 62-year-old actress's black and white gown is deceptively subtle. Sure, it stands out—it's impossible not to with a huge halo collar. But until you catch a glimpse from the right distance and angle, it's not clear what an accomplishment it really is.
Zoom out and take in the full silhouette of the dress, though, and its hidden kitsch takes shape—specifically, the shape of a knotted necktie.
The 2025 Met Gala's theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," is intended as an explorations of “style of Black men in the context of dandyism, from the 18th-century through present day,” according to Vogue. While Moore's black and white, off-the-shoulder Thom Browne gown works as an on-the-nose interpretation, it manages to do so without venturing into Halloween costume territory.
It's a thin line, but Moore and stylist Brad Goreski managed to walk it perfectly. The actress accessorized the gown with sparkling diamond jewelry and the light exuberance that should be required when leaning into fashion kitsch.
Moore is a Met Gala vet who has been attending the event off and on for more than 25 years, including an appearance at the 2024 Met Gala wearing a wallpaper dress that reportedly took 11,000 hours to embroider. Her 2025 look is similarly intricate and includes a jaw-dropping 1.4 million bugle beads.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kayleigh Roberts is a freelance writer and editor with over 10 years of professional experience covering entertainment of all genres, from new movie and TV releases to nostalgia, and celebrity news. Her byline has appeared in Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, The Atlantic, Allure, Entertainment Weekly, MTV, Bustle, Refinery29, Girls’ Life Magazine, Just Jared, and Tiger Beat, among other publications. She's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
-
Kendall Jenner Made Corporate-Core Red Carpet-Worthy at the 2025 Met Gala
She's putting in the work.
-
Doja Cat's 2025 Met Gala Look Continues Her Leopard Print Kick With a Spotted Cone Bra
Classic Doja, by way of Marc Jacobs.
-
Hailey Bieber Goes Nearly Pantless at the 2025 Met Gala in a Saint Laurent Mini Blazer Dress
Her accessory of choice? An extra-dry dirty martini.
-
Sofia Richie Grainge Wears an Updated Version of Her First-Ever Met Gala Look on the 2025 Red Carpet
Met Gala royalty in the making.
-
Ayo Edebiri’s Ferragamo 2025 Met Gala Look Delivers a Master Class in Tailoring
The savvy actress aced the dress code, as we knew she would.
-
Sabrina Carpenter Is the 2025 Met Gala's Greatest Show Woman in a Pantsless Louis Vuitton Suit
That's that her espresso.
-
Miley Cyrus's Black and Gold 2025 Met Gala Red Carpet Look Is 'Something Beautiful'
It's giving 'Reputation (Miley's Version)'.
-
Doechii Makes Her Met Gala Debut in a Louis Vuitton Suit Honoring Black Dandyism
While embodying a "student of hip-hop," the Swamp Princess delivered a sharp look.