Every Gown, Suit, and Outfit From the 2025 Met Gala Red Carpet

The stars have arrived in their "Tailored for You" best.

split image of Zuri Hall, Emma Chamberlain, and Mona Kosar Abdi at the 2025 met gala on may 5, 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
Fashion fans rejoice! After weeks of anticipation, the 2025 Met Gala is finally here. Our eyes are glued to the 2025 Met Gala red carpet, where the biggest names in the world have turned out their best looks of the year.

This year's event celebrates the new spring exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute: "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style." As such, we're expecting plenty of stars to lean into menswear and suiting to fit the gala's dress code, "Tailored For You." According to Vogue, this year's dress code was "purposefully designed to provide guidance and invite creative interpretation," and we've already seen that play out with early arrivals to the carpet. Emma Chamberlain, for example, arrived in a deconstructed pinstripe gown, custom-made by Courrèges.

From Zendaya and Tyla to Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B, we've rounded up every single look from this year's Met Gala red carpet (or should I say navy carpet?). Which stars made your 2025 Met Gala best-dressed list? See for yourself, below.

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lewis Hamilton in custom Wales Bonner

Lewis Hamilton, Met Gala Co-Chair, attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Christian Latchman

Christian Latchman attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pharrell Williams

Pharrell Williams attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Colman Domingo in Valentino

Colman Domingo and Lewis Hamilton, Met Gala Co-Chairs, attend the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bee Carrozzini in Givenchy

Bee Carrozzini attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anna Wintour in custom Louis Vuitton

Anna Wintour, Met Gala Chair, attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

La La Anthony

La La Anthony attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ego Nwodim in custom Christopher John Rogers

Ego Nwodim attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Teyana Taylor in custom Marc Jacobs

Teyana Taylor attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Emma Chamberlain in custom Courrèges

Emma Chamberlain leaves The Carlyle Hotel before the 2025 Met Gala: "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zuri Hall in Bishme Cromartie

Zuri Hall attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mona Kosar Abdi

Mona Kosar Abdi attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
