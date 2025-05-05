Fashion fans rejoice! After weeks of anticipation, the 2025 Met Gala is finally here. Our eyes are glued to the 2025 Met Gala red carpet, where the biggest names in the world have turned out their best looks of the year.

This year's event celebrates the new spring exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute: "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style." As such, we're expecting plenty of stars to lean into menswear and suiting to fit the gala's dress code, "Tailored For You." According to Vogue, this year's dress code was "purposefully designed to provide guidance and invite creative interpretation," and we've already seen that play out with early arrivals to the carpet. Emma Chamberlain, for example, arrived in a deconstructed pinstripe gown, custom-made by Courrèges.

From Zendaya and Tyla to Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B, we've rounded up every single look from this year's Met Gala red carpet (or should I say navy carpet?). Which stars made your 2025 Met Gala best-dressed list? See for yourself, below.

Sydney Sweeney

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lewis Hamilton in custom Wales Bonner

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Christian Latchman

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pharrell Williams

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Colman Domingo in Valentino

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bee Carrozzini in Givenchy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Anna Wintour in custom Louis Vuitton

(Image credit: Getty Images)

La La Anthony

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ego Nwodim in custom Christopher John Rogers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Teyana Taylor in custom Marc Jacobs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Emma Chamberlain in custom Courrèges

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zuri Hall in Bishme Cromartie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mona Kosar Abdi

(Image credit: Getty Images)

