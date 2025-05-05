Every Gown, Suit, and Outfit From the 2025 Met Gala Red Carpet
The stars have arrived in their "Tailored for You" best.
Fashion fans rejoice! After weeks of anticipation, the 2025 Met Gala is finally here. Our eyes are glued to the 2025 Met Gala red carpet, where the biggest names in the world have turned out their best looks of the year.
This year's event celebrates the new spring exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute: "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style." As such, we're expecting plenty of stars to lean into menswear and suiting to fit the gala's dress code, "Tailored For You." According to Vogue, this year's dress code was "purposefully designed to provide guidance and invite creative interpretation," and we've already seen that play out with early arrivals to the carpet. Emma Chamberlain, for example, arrived in a deconstructed pinstripe gown, custom-made by Courrèges.
From Zendaya and Tyla to Jennifer Lopez and Cardi B, we've rounded up every single look from this year's Met Gala red carpet (or should I say navy carpet?). Which stars made your 2025 Met Gala best-dressed list? See for yourself, below.
Sydney Sweeney
Lewis Hamilton in custom Wales Bonner
Christian Latchman
Pharrell Williams
Colman Domingo in Valentino
Bee Carrozzini in Givenchy
Anna Wintour in custom Louis Vuitton
La La Anthony
Ego Nwodim in custom Christopher John Rogers
Teyana Taylor in custom Marc Jacobs
Emma Chamberlain in custom Courrèges
Zuri Hall in Bishme Cromartie
Mona Kosar Abdi
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
-
Prince Louis Hilariously Imitates Prince George’s Pre-Teen Hair Flip
"Wasn't this supposed to be fun?"
-
The Best 2025 Met Gala Live Red Carpet Beauty Updates
Follow along for can't miss it hair and makeup during fashion's biggest night
-
I’m Not Going to the Met Gala This Year, But My Cheekbones Should Be
Celebrity aesthetician Cynthia Rivas gave me her Iconic Met Gala Signature Facial.
-
The Must-Watch 2025 Met Gala Live Red Carpet Fashion Updates
Follow along for every can’t-miss detail from fashion’s biggest night.
-
Hailey Bieber Taps the Slingback Heel Trend to Elevate Her Exposed-Bra Mini Dress Before the Met Gala
She's just warming up.
-
Tyla Channels 2025 Met Gala Co-Chair Pharrell Williams in a Striped Bowler Hat and Bubble Dress
Pharrell Williams walked so Tyla could run.
-
The Rule-Breaking Allure of Met Gala Suits
Female designers are reclaiming tailoring—on their own terms.
-
This Met Gala's Throwback Tailoring Is Stitched With History
It's primed for celebrating long-lost labels.
-
Rihanna's Dramatic Pinstripe Suit-Gown Is the Amuse Bouche of Her 2025 Met Gala Look
Met Gala 'fit, loading...
-
Anne Hathaway Spices Up Her Pre-Met Gala 2025 Versace Suit With the Definitive Party Bag
Pay close attention to this suit.
-
Kylie Jenner Debuts an Archival Gucci Bamboo Bag Ahead of the 2025 Met Gala
She embraced the club classics while in Miami.