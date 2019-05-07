image
Why Justin Bieber Is Skipping the Met Gala 2019

image
By Rachel Epstein
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images

In case you missed it, Hailey Bieber just walked the 2019 Met Gala red carpet in a bedazzled thong and open-back Alexander Wang pink gown. However, there was one person missing alongside her: her husband, Justin Bieber.

It's unclear why Bieber skipped attending the Met Gala with his wife, but it could be because he's working on a potential collaboration with Ed Sheeran (more on that here). According to his Insta stories, he's also busy eating some French fries and chocolate cake.

image
@JustinBieber

Not like Hailey needed Justin beside her—she absolutely killed it on the red carpet. Please, let's observe her incredible outfit, below:

image
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
image
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images

Ya missed out, Justin.

