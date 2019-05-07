image
Hailey Baldwin Wore a Bedazzled Thong on the Met Gala Red Carpet

Sorry, custom Alexander Wang bedazzled thong.

image
By Sally Holmes
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images

Tonight, in honor of the Met Gala's camp theme, celebs are whipping out their most outrageous, over-the-top looks and Hailey Bieber showed off her interpretation of that theme in a custom Alexander Wang pink column gown covered in sequins.

The long-sleeved sparkly number was quite modest from the front, and the Barbie-pink dress seemed almost subdued for Bieber, but there was quite the surprise in the back, a whole lot less demure surprise! The back of the dress was completely open with an extraordinarily low dip, which revealed, what the E! red carpet host called "a bedazzled thong." In case there was any question as to "who" Bieber was wearing (despite the fact that her date, designer Alexander Wang, was standing right next to her), the thong featured a bedazzled logo reading "WANG."

The model's hair also had a very Barbie-esque vibe to it: Worn in a super tight ponytail high on her head, her hair was tied with a black velvet bow, which added extra elegance to the look.

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
Dia DipasupilGetty Images
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
Theo WargoGetty Images
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Arrivals
Theo WargoGetty Images
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion - Arrivals
John ShearerGetty Images

One accessory notably absent from her red carpet look? Her husband, Justin Bieber. Though the two were photographed together in New York City this weekend, Justin does not seem to be making an appearance at this year's Met Gala. Instead, Hailey walked with Wang, and looked fantastic and confident on the red carpet.

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - May 4, 2019
Hailey and Justin Bieber in New York on May 4, 2019.
Robert KamauGetty Images
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - May 3, 2019
Hailey and Justin Bieber in New York on May 3, 2019.
Robert KamauGetty Images

This is not Hailey's first time at the Costume Institute Gala. Last year she walked the carpet with Shawn Mendes in a very princessy grey dress, which featured a very high slit. Back in 2017, she wore a crop top with a matching tiered skirt. This bedazzled thong number is definitely her most dramatic Met look to date.

Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals
Hailey Baldwin in 2018.
John ShearerGetty Images
"Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals
Hailey Baldwin at the Met Gala in 2017.
Karwai TangGetty Images
"Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology" Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals
Hailey Baldwin at the Met Gala in 2016.
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images
"China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala
Hailey Baldwin at the Met Gala in 2015.
Axelle/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images
