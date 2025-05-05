The 2025 Met Gala is hours away, and Hailey Bieber's outfit marathon has just begun. After test-driving Marine Serre's watch mini dress at a Rhode Skin party ahead of the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix, Bieber made it back to New York City in time for the May 5 Costume Institute benefit and at least two outfit changes.

Her second look of the evening, following the "Tailored for You" dress code, won't be revealed until she arrives on the Metropolitan Museum of Art steps this evening. (Here's how to watch her Met arrival, by the way.) But she didn't mind showing off a twist on the pinstripes and blazers everyone will wear tonight a few hours in advance.

En route to her getting-ready suite on Monday afternoon, Bieber chose a dress that was more sexy Severance than CEO. A skintight, ruched pinstripe mini unzipped at the top to reveal white lace cups—like she was caught mid-outfit change, or the garment just wasn't completed at the design studio.

Hailey Bieber wore a twist on pinstripe suiting en route to the Met Gala. (Image credit: Splash by Shutterstock)

Pre-Met Gala accessories are usually a moment for celebrities to branch out. (See: Tyla in a bowler hat inspired by Pharrell Williams.) Bieber and her stylist Dani Michelle, however, decided to stick with the Rhode mogul's all-time favorites. She balanced the unfinished hem and risqué bodice of her mini dress with a pair of no-nonsense slingback heels by Saint Laurent—the same trend bringing corporate energy to collections from Gucci to Toteme. They all have released slingback heels in slick patent finishes, and designers have universally styled them with ultra-mini hemlines like Bieber's for contrast. She's unique in pairing hers with Saint Laurent's Suzanne bag.

Saint Laurent Vendome Croco Slingback Pumps $1,000 at Neiman Marcus

Saint Laurent Suzanne Baguette Shoulder Bag $1,950 at Neiman Marcus

The slingback heel trend is better known for being Hailey Bieber's emotional support shoe than a runway standout. When the model isn't breaking in flip flops by The Row, she's dressing up for a night out in slingback pumps with sharp pointed toes and even sleeker heels. It's easy to see why see keeps coming back, even in the final hours before the Met Gala: the back strap brings the comfort, while the structured shape brings the boss energy.

By the time she walks the 2025 Met Gala red carpet, Hailey Bieber will likely have changed out of her exposed bra dress and into a higher heel. (And, hopefully, a vintage Met Gala look to rival the throwbacks she regularly Instagrams.) But if there's a shoe trend tailored for the star, it's the easy-to-walk-in, easier-to-style slingback heel. Shop pairs inspired by Bieber's below.

Shop Hailey Bieber's Slingback Heel Trend

MANGO Pointed Toe Slingback Pump $99.99 at Nordstrom

Schutz Paola Mid Slingback Pointed Toe Pump $138 at Nordstrom

Want Les Essentiels Holton Smooth Leather Slingback Heels $395 at Nordstrom