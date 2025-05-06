Hailey Bieber Goes Nearly Pantless at the 2025 Met Gala in a Saint Laurent Mini Blazer Dress
Her accessory of choice? An extra-dry dirty martini.
Hailey Bieber just proved she's not to be forgotten as a member of Met Gala royalty. The model and Rhode founder has arrived at the 2025 Met Gala, marking her first appearance since 2022 (and her eighth appearance overall). For her grand return, Bieber, working with longtime stylist Dani Michelle, opted for a mini blazer dress by Saint Laurent. The dress featured an ultra-short length to show off Bieber's model-long legs and sharply exaggerated shoulders to fit the year's theme, "Tailored for You." Bieber chose sky-high platform heels and a glittering diamond necklace, earrings, and rings to pair with her tailored look, but her hottest accessory was the dirty martini with an olive garnish she held in hand while leaving The Carlyle Hotel—although the drink was gone by the time she showcased her look on the 2025 Met Gala red carpet.
Beauty-wise, Bieber kept things simple with a soft glam makeup look created by her go-to makeup artist, Leah Darcy Pike. For hair, Bieber collaborated with hairstylist Bryce Scarlett and opted for simple Hollywood waves to complete her look. Notably missing from the 2025 Met Gala Red Carpet was her husband, Justin Bieber; however, she proved she could hold her own.
As previously mentioned, Bieber is no stranger to the Metropolitan Museum steps, but she has taken a break from attending the biggest night in fashion—she welcomed her son Jack Blues Bieber in May 2024, after all. For her last Met Gala in 2022, she wore a custom ivory Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello gown that adhered to the year's dress code of "Gilded Glamour." The dress featured a hip-high slit and halter neckline, and she paired it with a feathered cape, semi-sheer tights, and her signature slicked-back updo.
Eagle-eyed fans might have spotted Bieber's 2025 Met Gala RSVP early, just days before the big night. The beauty entrepreneur arrived in New York City on April 30, and while heading to Cafe Zaffri for a late dinner, Bieber was photographed in a powder blue, form-fitting sheath dress; however, it's not just any dress. It's actually the very same vintage Gucci by Tom Ford dress Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour wore to a US Embassy cocktail party in Paris in 1998. With Wintour as the famous co-chair of the Met Gala every year, Bieber borrowing her wardrobe mere days before the event felt like no mere coincidence.
Then, after a pit stop to attend the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami, and wearing a jaw-dropping Marine Serre watch dress, might I add, Bieber returned to New York City on the day of the big event.
With a look as good as Bieber's 2025 Met Gala look, it's safe to say she's back for good.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
-
Rihanna’s Met Gala Glam Is Highlighting Her Baby Bump
The singer’s look is her interpretation of the night’s theme: Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.
-
Why Taylor Swift Missed Out on the "Tailored" Met Gala
She's been keeping her schedule—and her fashion—under wraps.
-
Bella Hadid Was MIA at the 2025 Met Gala
The Orêbella founder skipped out on this year's red carpet—again. The Orêbella founder skipped out on this year's red carpet—again.
-
Why Taylor Swift Missed a 2025 Met Gala Suit for an Incognito Outfit
She's been keeping her schedule—and her fashion—under wraps.
-
Bella Hadid Is Missing From the 2025 Met Gala Red Carpet—Here’s What We Know
The Orêbella founder skipped out on this year's red carpet—again. The Orêbella founder skipped out on this year's red carpet—again.
-
The Simple Reason Why Beyoncé Missed the 2025 Met Gala
She's booked and busy.
-
Why Blake Lively Missed the 2025 Met Gala—and Another Eye-Popping Look
Simply put, the actress had other plans.
-
Kaia Gerber Didn’t Walk the Met Gala Red Carpet—She Launched a Mango Collab Instead
She's a busy woman!
-
Cardi B Matches Her Eye Color to Her Emerald Green Tapestry Suit at the 2025 Met Gala
I applaud this level of dedication.
-
Tyla Reimagines the Pinstripe Shirt as a Sultry Jacquemus Gown at the Met Gala 2025
Her look is "Tailored For You" to a T.
-
Kylie Jenner's 2025 Met Gala Red Carpet Sheer Bustier Dress Goes Full Burlesque
Kylie has officially arrived.