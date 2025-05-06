Hailey Bieber Goes Nearly Pantless at the 2025 Met Gala in a Saint Laurent Mini Blazer Dress

Hailey Bieber just proved she's not to be forgotten as a member of Met Gala royalty. The model and Rhode founder has arrived at the 2025 Met Gala, marking her first appearance since 2022 (and her eighth appearance overall). For her grand return, Bieber, working with longtime stylist Dani Michelle , opted for a mini blazer dress by Saint Laurent. The dress featured an ultra-short length to show off Bieber's model-long legs and sharply exaggerated shoulders to fit the year's theme, "Tailored for You." Bieber chose sky-high platform heels and a glittering diamond necklace, earrings, and rings to pair with her tailored look, but her hottest accessory was the dirty martini with an olive garnish she held in hand while leaving The Carlyle Hotel—although the drink was gone by the time she showcased her look on the 2025 Met Gala red carpet.

Beauty-wise, Bieber kept things simple with a soft glam makeup look created by her go-to makeup artist, Leah Darcy Pike. For hair, Bieber collaborated with hairstylist Bryce Scarlett and opted for simple Hollywood waves to complete her look. Notably missing from the 2025 Met Gala Red Carpet was her husband, Justin Bieber; however, she proved she could hold her own.

Hailey Bieber opted for a Saint Laurent mini blazer dress for the 2025 Met Gala celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bieber's kept her glam soft and glowy—a signature for the Rhode founder. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As previously mentioned, Bieber is no stranger to the Metropolitan Museum steps, but she has taken a break from attending the biggest night in fashion—she welcomed her son Jack Blues Bieber in May 2024, after all. For her last Met Gala in 2022, she wore a custom ivory Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello gown that adhered to the year's dress code of "Gilded Glamour." The dress featured a hip-high slit and halter neckline, and she paired it with a feathered cape, semi-sheer tights, and her signature slicked-back updo.

Hailey Bieber turned to Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello to fir the "Gilded Glamour" dress code for the 2022 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eagle-eyed fans might have spotted Bieber's 2025 Met Gala RSVP early, just days before the big night. The beauty entrepreneur arrived in New York City on April 30, and while heading to Cafe Zaffri for a late dinner, Bieber was photographed in a powder blue, form-fitting sheath dress; however, it's not just any dress. It's actually the very same vintage Gucci by Tom Ford dress Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour wore to a US Embassy cocktail party in Paris in 1998. With Wintour as the famous co-chair of the Met Gala every year, Bieber borrowing her wardrobe mere days before the event felt like no mere coincidence.

Then, after a pit stop to attend the Formula 1 Grand Prix in Miami, and wearing a jaw-dropping Marine Serre watch dress, might I add, Bieber returned to New York City on the day of the big event.

On April 30, Bieber signaled her 2025 Met Gala RSVP with a 1998 Gucci by Tom Ford dress—the very same dress Anna Wintour has worn. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With a look as good as Bieber's 2025 Met Gala look, it's safe to say she's back for good.