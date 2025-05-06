The Simple Reason Why Beyoncé Missed the 2025 Met Gala
She's booked and busy.
As much as fashion editors try to gather everything we know about the Met Gala in advance, it's never exactly clear who's attending until the lights go up on the red carpet. Beyoncé's RSVP is one of the annual event's most contested—and this year, it looks like the singer decided to pass.
Despite a carpet filled with her protégés, fans, and fellow best-dressed alumni (like Zendaya and Rihanna, for example), Beyoncé appeared to miss out on the May 5 celebration of clothing "Tailored for You."
Beyoncé had a more than adequate reason for missing out on the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style"-themed evening and the slews of vintage Met Gala looks it would inspire. She only kicked off the 2025 Cowboy Carter tour on April 28—and has several back-to-back shows in California scheduled for just days after the May 5 gala. Flying back and forth across time zones is exhausting even when you're not performing a Grammy-winning album.
Plus, Beyoncé has provided plenty of vintage looks and custom fashion of her own during early performances. She and stylist Shiona Turini have tapped Burberry, Mugler, Loewe, and more for twists on country classics like fringe, chaps, and ten-gallon hats to accompany her hours-long setlist.
The "Texas Hold 'Em" singer's Met Gala history has a lot in common with another pop star's: Taylor Swift's. Both music titans last attended the event in 2016, when Swift was co-chair. Beyoncé interpreted the "tech white tie" dress code for the “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology” gala as a latex, puff-sleeve dress with floral embellishments designed by Givenchy.
Another Met Gala factoid Beyoncé and Swift have in common? Both made their Met Gala debuts in the same year. The former arrived at the 2008 "Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasy" event in blush pink Armani Privé.
While Beyoncé has attended the Met Gala several times over the years, she's never been named an official co-chair of the annual Costume Institute fundraiser. Let's hope this goes the way of the Album of the Year Grammy with an appointment next year—considering her sizable influence on fashion, the position is long overdue.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire. She is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, and emerging brands. In 8+ years as a journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from profiles on insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking brand collaboration news. She covers events like the Met Gala every year, and gets exclusive insight into red carpet looks through her column, The Close-Up.
Previously, Halie reported at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College.
