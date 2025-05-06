Much to the disappointment of supermodel fans everywhere, you won’t find Bella Hadid on this year’s Met Gala red carpet best dressed list. Now that the festivities have come and gone, we know for sure that the 28-year-old supermodel has opted out of the 2025 Met Gala.

Thankfully, Hadid’s sister, Gigi, showed up in a look that was stunning enough for both of them. The eldest Hadid sister arrived in a liquid gold gown by Miu Miu, while the famous best friend Kendall Jenner opted for a corporate-core two-piece gown by Torishéju Dumi, fitting the night’s theme of "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style."

Hadid is no stranger to delivering memorable Met Gala looks and likely would have committed 110 percent to this year’s dress code, “Tailored For You.” At her last appearance at the 2022 Gala , the model embodied a punk-rock princess in a black leather and lace custom Burberry gown by Riccardo Tisci. The look exuded opulence, per the year's "Gilded Glamour" dress code, featuring a dramatically long train, opera gloves, and lace tights.

Hadid wore a gothic Burberry look to the 2022 Met Gala, which had a dress code of "Gilded Glamour." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hadid's 2025 Met Gala no-show may not have been a shock to the model's fans, considering she made similar choices in the days leading up to the big event in 2024. Last year, she was seen out and about in New York City ahead of the 2024 Met Gala for several Orêbella events; however, she didn't attend, despite a stunning vintage Christian Dior corset dress seemingly confirming her RSVP.

This year, all signs also indicated a yes RSVP for Hadid. Ahead of the 2025 Met Gala, Hadid was spotted in New York attending her sister Gigi's 30th birthday party in a black Capri jumpsuit and carrying a vintage Fendi Baguette bag. Then, two days later, the star wore an elegant sheer off-the-shoulder top for a casual sidewalk stroll—but if there's one thing for certain, Hadid knows how to keep us on our toes.

Hadid tested the capri pants trend with a jumpsuit to her sister Gigi's 30th birthday party on April 25, days before the 2025 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)