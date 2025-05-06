Bella Hadid Is Missing From the 2025 Met Gala Red Carpet—Here’s What We Know
The Orêbella founder skipped out on this year's red carpet—again.
Much to the disappointment of supermodel fans everywhere, you won’t find Bella Hadid on this year’s Met Gala red carpet best dressed list. Now that the festivities have come and gone, we know for sure that the 28-year-old supermodel has opted out of the 2025 Met Gala.
Thankfully, Hadid’s sister, Gigi, showed up in a look that was stunning enough for both of them. The eldest Hadid sister arrived in a liquid gold gown by Miu Miu, while the famous best friend Kendall Jenner opted for a corporate-core two-piece gown by Torishéju Dumi, fitting the night’s theme of "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style."
Hadid is no stranger to delivering memorable Met Gala looks and likely would have committed 110 percent to this year’s dress code, “Tailored For You.” At her last appearance at the 2022 Gala, the model embodied a punk-rock princess in a black leather and lace custom Burberry gown by Riccardo Tisci. The look exuded opulence, per the year's "Gilded Glamour" dress code, featuring a dramatically long train, opera gloves, and lace tights.
Hadid's 2025 Met Gala no-show may not have been a shock to the model's fans, considering she made similar choices in the days leading up to the big event in 2024. Last year, she was seen out and about in New York City ahead of the 2024 Met Gala for several Orêbella events; however, she didn't attend, despite a stunning vintage Christian Dior corset dress seemingly confirming her RSVP.
This year, all signs also indicated a yes RSVP for Hadid. Ahead of the 2025 Met Gala, Hadid was spotted in New York attending her sister Gigi's 30th birthday party in a black Capri jumpsuit and carrying a vintage Fendi Baguette bag. Then, two days later, the star wore an elegant sheer off-the-shoulder top for a casual sidewalk stroll—but if there's one thing for certain, Hadid knows how to keep us on our toes.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
