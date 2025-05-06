Hailey Bieber's After-Party Corset Dress Continues Her Micro-Mini Met Gala Theme

She's on a kick.

Hailey Bieber attend Richie Akiva’s exclusive \201cThe After\201d Met Gala 2025 after-party at Casa Cipriani, celebrating fashion in New York City. 05-05-2025
This year's Met Gala red carpet was noticeably different from standard proceedings. Inspired by the Costume Exhibit's 2025 theme, "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," attendees gravitated toward finely-made pieces that fit the wearer's exact measurements.

This culminated in a montage of streamlined tuxedos and suit-inspired floor-length dresses—instead of the usual elaborate costuming. But even with this unusual aesthetic in mind, Hailey Bieber, was still a sartorial outlier.

The model arrived to the Metropolitan Museum of Art on the evening of May 5, wearing a fitted Saint Laurent blazer dress. Though she styled the number appropriately for the white tie occasion—with diamonds and gravity-defying heels—its micro hemline was certainly in its own lane.

Hailey Bieber, fashion detail, attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.

Hailey Bieber wore a Saint Laurent blazer dress to the 2025 Met Gala.

The first Monday in May is famously unpredictable, but even so, mini dresses are few and far between. Typically, Met Gala red carpets are awash not only with ball gowns, but often with gargantuan trains as well. (See: Cardi B's tulle dress from the 2024 Met Gala.) The general consensus among spectators is, essentially: The longer the dress, the better the look.

But Bieber was out to prove a point—and so she did, at the succeeding Met Gala after-party. The model arrived at Casa Cipriani wearing an even shorter dress than she did on the red carpet. Outfitted in champagne-colored velvet, Bieber sported a custom Dilara Findikoglu corset dress, procured by her stylist Dani Michelle.

It had sculpted hips, lingerie-inspired boning, and a low-scooping neckline, giving it a Schiaparelli-like quality. Like Bieber's first look, this piece also boasted a micro-mini cut, with a wavy, asymmetrical hemline—which only made the number appear shorter.

Hailey Bieber attend Richie Akiva’s exclusive “The After” Met Gala 2025 after-party at Casa Cipriani, celebrating fashion in New York City. 05-05-2025

She later followed up with a curve-hugging Dilara Findikoglu corset dress.

Bieber had pre-gamed the 2025 Met Gala with another look by the London-based designer. She left her hotel as a one-woman ambassador for the slingback heel trend, pairing Saint Laurent shoes with a deconstructed Dilara Findikoglu mini dress.

Together, these before-and-after-party looks effectively underscored what we, as an industry, have long known: Fashion rules are meant to be broken, especially at the Met Gala.

