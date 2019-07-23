Ariana Grande took to Instagram Monday to speak out against photographers who exploit models—and it seems fair to assume she's referring to Marcus Hyde, a photographer she's worked with in the past who was recently accused of pressuring a model to send him nudes.

Sunnaya, a model and interior design student based in Los Angeles, shared screenshots on Instagram of an exchange Sunday night with celebrity photographer Marcus Hyde, who's previously shot Ariana as well as other celebrities including Kim Kardashian. In the screenshots, reposted by Instagram account Diet Prada, the photographer tells Sunnaya that a nude photoshoot is free, while a "lingerie and partial nudity" shoot will cost $2000.

He then demands the model send nude photos upfront, saying, "Gotta see if your worth it." When she declines, he boasts, "Ill keep shooting celebs."

Ariana didn't directly name Marcus Hyde in her Instagram story, but the "shocking and heartbreaking stories" she referred to appear to be about him—particularly since she addressed her comments to "models/artists in LA/anywhere." "i hate that this is a conversation. but. please do not shoot with photographers who make you uncomfortable or make you feel like you need to take your clothing off if you don't want to. if you want to, sick. but if you don't, please don't," Ari wrote.

"if they tell you you have to pay more money if you're clothed that's f**ked and i'm sorry that has happened to you. i promise there are so many respectful, nice, talented photographers out there," she continued. "i hate hearing about things like this. i am sorry that that was anybody's experience and know that it doesn't have to be."

Ariana finished her post by encouraging models to "look out for one another," advising, "tag your friends on posts of other photographers who's work you like and have had positive experiences with and help each other get connected." She highlighted three photographers she works with: Alfredo Flores, who is photographing her Sweetener tour, Ricky Alvarez, and Stefan Kohli.



Marie Claire has contacted Marcus Hyde for comment.

