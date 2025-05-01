Hailey Bieber Triples Up on Controversial Spring Trends, in Capri Pants, Thong Sandals, and a Windbreaker

And she one hundred percent pulled it off.

(Image credit: Backgrid)
Hailey Bieber sees your "ugly" spring trends and she raises you—three-fold. The model is currently in New York City, presumably for the 2025 Met Gala. Ahead of the most widely-critiqued night in fashion, she's naturally getting a jump-start on controversial dressing.

On May 1, the model was photographed in the streets of New York City outfitted in her athleisure best. Though her look was undeniably simple, Bieber was still able to stack polarizing trends, three-deep. She started with spring's most hotly-debated bottoms: capri pants. The Rhode founder is a known fan of black capri leggings from Magda Butrym. But this time, hers came in a navy blue hue with a small slit at the hem.

From there, she moved on to footwear—and her choice was once again a provocative one. Bieber reached for a pair of $520 black, heeled thong sandals from Toteme. Though they're easily one of the season's biggest shoe trends, flip-flops remain widely debated across the board.

Bieber's final select came from one of Hollywood's favorite designer brands, Miu Miu. Even so, it was a choice that will likely cause a flare-up within fashion group chats. The star reached for a cropped, gray and navy windbreaker. If its '80s-inspired silhouette wasn't contentious enough, the piece costs enough to make even the wealthiest among us gasp: $3,351 at retail.

Though Bieber's outfit was undoubtedly risky, you have to admit: She did each piece justice. The look was color-coordinated, even down to the Rhode-branded phone case in her hand (which was a similarly ashy tone). And her choice of accessories—oval sunglasses and dainty gold cuff earrings—gave the sporty 'fit a luxe feel worthy of its price tag.

Ahead of the first Monday in May, it's the reminder we all need that there's absolutely nothing Hailey Bieber can't pull off.

