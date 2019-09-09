Alisha Goldstein And Jane Smith Agency Presents La Detresse SS20 'Acid Drop' By Alana Hadid And Emily Perlstein In Partnership With Casamigos At The Fleur Room
Priyanka Chopra Felt Awful About Nick Jonas Going Solo to the VMAs: "I Should Have Been There"

We did get that hilarious photo out of it, though.

image
By Emily Dixon
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - August 30, 2019
Robert KamauGetty Images

Cast your mind back to August, friends, to the night of the VMAs. Specifically, I'd like you to visualize the moment the Jonas Brothers won Best Pop Video for "Sucker." To the left, Kevin Jonas kisses his wife, Danielle Jonas. To the right, Joe Jonas celebrates with a kiss from new wife Sophie Turner. And in the middle? Nick Jonas, hands in his pockets, an awkward smile on his face.

Later, Priyanka Chopra Jonas hilariously teased Nick about the moment on Instagram, editing herself into the photo to make her husband appear a little less alone. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly Saturday, Priyanka explained why she wasn't there—and how terrible she felt about it.

"I was sick that day, which is why I couldn't go to the VMAs," she said. "It was supposed to be this fun night where all six of us got together because we never really get to do it that often. We all have very crazy schedules, and now that the boys are on tour, we meet as the six of us."

"So, this was supposed to be that fun thing. We had dinner planned after, and then I was really unwell. I think Nick felt really bad that he was there and I was unwell," Priyanka added. "I was watching it from my couch at home and when they won, just seeing his face I felt like, 'Ugh.'"

"I should have been there, but I was so sick, and I saw it on his face," she said, telling Entertainment Tonight that she felt she'd let Nick down. Thankfully, a little Photoshopping did the trick, creating an Instagram post that's already become legend: "That's the reason why I love technology. Is it doesn't matter if I was there or not. The picture makes it look like I was and the internet would believe it."

