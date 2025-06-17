When a celebrity jets off on their honeymoon, usually newlywed bliss takes over and we don't hear from them for weeks. But after her wedding to Jordan "Jutes" Lutes, Demi Lovato did the opposite.

On May 25, the celebrity couple tied the knot with a private ceremony in Santa Monica. (The bride's custom Vivienne Westwood gown still lives rent-free in my mind.) Then, they immediately escaped to their honeymoon, which appeared to be in Hawai'i.

Fast-forward to June 16: Lovato shared a post-vacay photo dump on Instagram. Instead of evading the spotlight, the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer posted sneak peeks of her tropical vacation, including OOTDs from every excursion. Knowing these photos could serve as an entire packing list in their own right, I tracked down as many of the tropical pieces Lovato wore as I could.

Demi Lovato's Crocheted Retrofête Dress

In the first iPhone pic, the newlyweds enjoyed a romantic dinner by the ocean. Lovato looked ready for summer in a brown crocheted dress from Retrofête. The calf-length midi was partially sheer, as the stitches widened around her waist and hem. Then, the Camp Rock alum tapped into the flip-flops renaissance with kitten heel sandals, courtesy of Gianvito Rossi. Lovato's $200,000 pear-shaped engagement ring was impossible to miss.

Demi Lovato wears a Retrofête crocheted dress on her honeymoon. (Image credit: @demilovato)

Demi Lovato's Red-Hot Bikini

A few slides later, Lovato posed in their first bold bikini: a ruched red bra with matching high-waisted bottoms. For extra coverage, the star layered an of-the-moment beach sarong overtop. To avoid a Kim Kardashian situation (IYKYK), she accessorized with minimal jewelry—only Prada Symbole sunglasses and silver hoop earrings.

Demi Lovato is all smiles in a red bikini and a matching sarong. (Image credit: @demilovato)

Demi Lovato's Little Red Reformation Dress

Continuing the red theme, Lovato posed during golden hour in the Janessa Dress from Reformation. The $228 LRD (little red dress) is covered in white polka-dots, while the flared skirt mimicked a drop-waist silhouette. Diamond stud earrings, a complementary tennis bracelet, and her engagement ring added some sparkle to the minimalist mini.

Demi Lovato styles a $228 Reformation dress on her honeymoon. (Image credit: @demilovato)

Demi Lovato's Striped Swimsuit

In the middle of the ocean, Lovato took a break from floating to showcase her next swimsuit. The striped multi-color set proved she prefers full-coverage bottoms, alongside a strapless bandeau top. Lovato's bikini is likely from the New York swimwear brand Milly, and similar styles are still available online.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Demi Lovato swims in a striped two-piece swimsuit. (Image credit: @demilovato)

Demi Lovato's Magda Butrym Skirt Set

Leaning into her loved-up era, Lovato wore red-on-red once more. Next to her husband's black button-down, the bride stole the show in a one-shoulder top and a matching midi skirt, both courtesy of Magda Butrym. The matching set is usually adorned with rosettes, but Lovato opted out, which pulled focus to the romantic ruching. To finish, they popped on the same Prada sunnies and diamond stud earrings.

Demi Lovato poses for a picture in a red skirt set. (Image credit: @demilovato)

Demi Lovato's Black Hunza G Bikini

Toward the end of the photo dump, Lovato shared one final swimsuit selfie. She embraced her gothic side in a black bikini from Hunza G, a London-based swimwear brand. Both pieces featured ribbed texture, but only the bra included twist detailing. To avoid sunburn, Lovato tied a hair scarf around her black bob. An elongated gold necklace from Chanel gave the final 'fit an old money-inspired flair.

Demi Lovato returns to gothic glam in a black bikini. (Image credit: @demilovato)

Hunza G Coverage Juno Bikini - Black $253.50 at HUNZA G

And just like that, Lovato curated an entire vacation wardrobe for your next getaway. Everyone say, "Thank you, Demi!"