Demi Lovato's Vacation Outfits Are Just as Romantic as Her Honeymoon
She entered her wife era in the most romantic attire.
When a celebrity jets off on their honeymoon, usually newlywed bliss takes over and we don't hear from them for weeks. But after her wedding to Jordan "Jutes" Lutes, Demi Lovato did the opposite.
On May 25, the celebrity couple tied the knot with a private ceremony in Santa Monica. (The bride's custom Vivienne Westwood gown still lives rent-free in my mind.) Then, they immediately escaped to their honeymoon, which appeared to be in Hawai'i.
Fast-forward to June 16: Lovato shared a post-vacay photo dump on Instagram. Instead of evading the spotlight, the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer posted sneak peeks of her tropical vacation, including OOTDs from every excursion. Knowing these photos could serve as an entire packing list in their own right, I tracked down as many of the tropical pieces Lovato wore as I could.
Demi Lovato's Crocheted Retrofête Dress
In the first iPhone pic, the newlyweds enjoyed a romantic dinner by the ocean. Lovato looked ready for summer in a brown crocheted dress from Retrofête. The calf-length midi was partially sheer, as the stitches widened around her waist and hem. Then, the Camp Rock alum tapped into the flip-flops renaissance with kitten heel sandals, courtesy of Gianvito Rossi. Lovato's $200,000 pear-shaped engagement ring was impossible to miss.
Demi Lovato's Red-Hot Bikini
A few slides later, Lovato posed in their first bold bikini: a ruched red bra with matching high-waisted bottoms. For extra coverage, the star layered an of-the-moment beach sarong overtop. To avoid a Kim Kardashian situation (IYKYK), she accessorized with minimal jewelry—only Prada Symbole sunglasses and silver hoop earrings.
Demi Lovato's Little Red Reformation Dress
Continuing the red theme, Lovato posed during golden hour in the Janessa Dress from Reformation. The $228 LRD (little red dress) is covered in white polka-dots, while the flared skirt mimicked a drop-waist silhouette. Diamond stud earrings, a complementary tennis bracelet, and her engagement ring added some sparkle to the minimalist mini.
Demi Lovato's Striped Swimsuit
In the middle of the ocean, Lovato took a break from floating to showcase her next swimsuit. The striped multi-color set proved she prefers full-coverage bottoms, alongside a strapless bandeau top. Lovato's bikini is likely from the New York swimwear brand Milly, and similar styles are still available online.
Demi Lovato's Magda Butrym Skirt Set
Leaning into her loved-up era, Lovato wore red-on-red once more. Next to her husband's black button-down, the bride stole the show in a one-shoulder top and a matching midi skirt, both courtesy of Magda Butrym. The matching set is usually adorned with rosettes, but Lovato opted out, which pulled focus to the romantic ruching. To finish, they popped on the same Prada sunnies and diamond stud earrings.
Demi Lovato's Black Hunza G Bikini
Toward the end of the photo dump, Lovato shared one final swimsuit selfie. She embraced her gothic side in a black bikini from Hunza G, a London-based swimwear brand. Both pieces featured ribbed texture, but only the bra included twist detailing. To avoid sunburn, Lovato tied a hair scarf around her black bob. An elongated gold necklace from Chanel gave the final 'fit an old money-inspired flair.
And just like that, Lovato curated an entire vacation wardrobe for your next getaway. Everyone say, "Thank you, Demi!"
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.