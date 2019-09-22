Michelle Williams, star of Dawson's Creek, Brokeback Mountain, and lately Fosse/Verdon, has remained almost totally tight-lipped about her romantic life. Williams' most high-profile relationship was, of course, with Heath Ledger, with whom she had a daughter, Matilda, before their separation in 2007 and his death in 2008. Williams has been spotted with other A-listers including Spike Jonze, Jason Segel, and Jonathan Safran Foer in her quest to find love, but what's her current relationship status now?

She was engaged in 2018.

Williams and New York financier Andrew Youmans met in 2017 and got engaged, reportedly, in 2018. It wasn't confirmed, Williams said it was just "beautiful jewelry," and the pair ended up splitting.

And then was married to Phil Elverum in 2018.

Williams THEN apparently dated and then wed Phil Elverum, the producer and musician, in 2018. Elverum lost his wife, Geneviève Castrée, to cancer after they welcomed a daughter—eerily a lot like Williams' story with Ledger.

Williams doesn't often talk about her relationships (especially after she and Ledger split), but she did speak about the relationship, saying it helped her believe in love again. "I never gave up on love. I always say to Matilda, 'Your dad loved me before anybody thought I was talented, or pretty, or had nice clothes,'" she told Vanity Fair when she also announced her surprise nuptials. The two also apparently moved in last summer.

"Obviously I've never once in my life talked about a relationship, but Phil isn’t anyone else. And that’s worth something...Ultimately the way he loves me is the way I want to live my life on the whole. I work to be free inside of the moment. I parent to let Matilda feel free to be herself, and I am finally loved by someone who makes me feel free," she explained.

The pair split in April 2019.

All this context makes this news particularly sad—after Williams was seen without her wedding ring for a few public appearances, a source confirmed the news: "Michelle and Phil separated at the beginning of the year. It was an amicable split and they remain friends." So the wedding was over before a year had elapsed, which sounds...devastating, to be honest.

Luckily, Williams still has the "love of my life" Busy Phillipps to rely on, no matter what happens.



