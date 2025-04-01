Michelle Williams is hopping on the cunty little bob train. On Apr. 1, the actress was spotted with the new look in New York City, as she promoted her new movie, Dying For Sex. Williams, who has long been a fan of a classic pixie (the haircut has been her signature for well over a decade), seems to be embracing a slightly longer style, resulting in her version of what has become known as the "cunty little bob."

Taken from the book of Leslie Bibb via this season of White Lotus, cunty bobs are decidedly, well, short. Higher than a traditional blunt cut that ends right below the chin but longer than a micro bob, this style falls somewhere in between, allowing a little more wiggle room for styling. William’s version of the look featured flipped ends, a flirty hairstyle that complemented her summery blonde color perfectly.

Michelle Williams promoting her new movie, Dying For Sex. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bob haircuts have been one of the longest-standing hairstyle trends over the last few years, thanks to quite a few celebrities who have given the cut their stamp of approval. Hailey Bieber, Gabrielle Union , Lori Harvey, and even Kim Kardashian have all worn some variation of the look over the past few years, and if the latest Hollywood style is any indication, bob haircuts will continue to transform with the times but will never truly go away.

While only a certain length will technically allow a haircut to reach true cunty bob status, the look is surprisingly versatile to style. Ahead, I’ve shared my favorite tools and products that have kept my bob in tip-top shape over the last few months as I adjust to having shorter hair for the first time in my life.

