Michelle Williams Is The Newest Member of the C*nty Little Bob Club
The hairstyle is in its renaissance era.
Michelle Williams is hopping on the cunty little bob train. On Apr. 1, the actress was spotted with the new look in New York City, as she promoted her new movie, Dying For Sex. Williams, who has long been a fan of a classic pixie (the haircut has been her signature for well over a decade), seems to be embracing a slightly longer style, resulting in her version of what has become known as the "cunty little bob."
Taken from the book of Leslie Bibb via this season of White Lotus, cunty bobs are decidedly, well, short. Higher than a traditional blunt cut that ends right below the chin but longer than a micro bob, this style falls somewhere in between, allowing a little more wiggle room for styling. William’s version of the look featured flipped ends, a flirty hairstyle that complemented her summery blonde color perfectly.
Bob haircuts have been one of the longest-standing hairstyle trends over the last few years, thanks to quite a few celebrities who have given the cut their stamp of approval. Hailey Bieber, Gabrielle Union, Lori Harvey, and even Kim Kardashian have all worn some variation of the look over the past few years, and if the latest Hollywood style is any indication, bob haircuts will continue to transform with the times but will never truly go away.
While only a certain length will technically allow a haircut to reach true cunty bob status, the look is surprisingly versatile to style. Ahead, I’ve shared my favorite tools and products that have kept my bob in tip-top shape over the last few months as I adjust to having shorter hair for the first time in my life.
The foundation of any good hairstyle is clean hair, and I've really been enjoying this new detox shampoo from CurlSmith. There is also a heat-protectant cream in the same line that is fabulous for keeping hair protected when using hot tools.
A cunty little bob is versatile, so whether you wear your hair straight or prefer waves and curls, your hot tool needs to do it all. This straightener from GHD is multi-functional thanks to curved plates that allow you to both straighten and curl your hair.
I swear by this heat protectant from Oribe. Unlike a lot of other formulas, this one is designed to be used on dry hair. I simply spray it on before using any heat, and it instantly gives my hair shine, reduces frizz, and adds a layer of protection all in one.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.
