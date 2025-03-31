Why Katie Holmes, Michelle Williams, and Busy Philipps Are Planning a 'Dawson's Creek' Reunion

"It's like playing chess, trying to get everybody's schedules to align."

Dawson&#039;s Creek reunion
A Dawson's Creek reunion is in the works, and according to Busy Philipps, Katie Holmes and Michelle Williams are on board. In a new interview, the actress opened up about planning a cast get together following James Van Der Beek's cancer diagnosis.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Philipps revealed that the Dawson's Creek cast are desperately hoping to meet up. "We're really trying to figure something out, but there are a couple of people who have some work things that cannot be moved," Philipps told the outlet. "It's like playing chess, trying to get everybody's schedules to align. I'm very hopeful that at some point we will."

According to Philipps, the former cast mates especially want to spend time with Van Der Beek, who played Dawson Leery on the show. In Nov. 2024, Van Der Beek revealed he'd been diagnosed with stage 3 colorectal cancer. "I'm so glad to see and hear from James—and I know he posted on Instagram that he's feeling well—and we just have all been really sending him every ounce of good wishes and prayers and hoping for the best," Philipps said.

Joshua Jackson, who portrayed Pacey Witter on the series, recently shared why he won't let his daughter Juno watch Dawson's Creek until she's much older. In an interview with E! News, Jackson said, "The thing is, she would have to be a teenager." He continued, "But then I don't need her to watch me being a teenager when she's a teenager, because she's going to get all sorts of ideas. So she'll probably have to wait until she's in college."

The cast of Dawson's Creek.

Right now, Jackson's 4-year-old daughter isn't all that eager to watch the TV show that made her dad famous. "I don't know that she really knows what famous is," he explained to the outlet. "She knows I do make believe for a living, and she is totally uninterested in what I do. Like completely."

