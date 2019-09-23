Alex Borstein doesn't do things by halves. The moment Borstein was announced as the winner of the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at the Emmys for her work on the hit show The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, she pulled out a mini-bottle of liquor and knocked back a quick shot. (I mean, wouldn't you?) Then, in Borstein's Emmys acceptance speech, which was both funny and moving, she encouraged women to "step out of line."

Here's the full transcript:

Ibid? I don't know. Wow. I know a lot of people were upset last year because I wasn't wearing a bra, so I want to apologize because tonight I'm not wearing any underwear, so you're just going to want to just throw out that chair or clean it pretty good. It looks pretty on TV, but it's like a hot Bikram yoga class in here. A lot of nervous women. I want to dedicate this to the strength of a woman, to Amy Sherman-Palladino, to every woman on the Maisel cast and crew, to my mother, where are you...To my grandmother, Nudgy, they are immigrants, they are Holocaust survivors, my grandmother turned to a guard...She was in line to be shot into a pit and she said, "What happens if I step out of line," and he said, "I don't have the heart to shoot you, but somebody will," and she stepped out of line, and for that I am here, and my children are here, so step out of line, ladies. Step out of line.

Borstein's speech was met with loud cheers from the audience—and viewers at home loved it, too.

Alex Borstein with the early front-runner for best speech of the night 🥇#stepoutofline #Emmys — Leslie Rivers (@LeslieReps414) September 23, 2019

Alex Borstein just accepted her Emmy for Supporting Actress in a Comedy and her thank you speach was 👏🏼👏🏼 simple and beautiful - as is she!

“Step out of line ladies!” 👏🏼👏🏼 #emmys — Jessie Rae Price (@jessieraeprice) September 23, 2019

Yessss - our hometown girl 💪🏻💐💗- Alex Borstein, born in Highland Park raised in Deerfield, wins an Emmy for THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL - “Step out of line, Ladies ... Step out of line” - a tribute to her grandmother who survived the Holocaust. #NorthShoreGirl #Emmys pic.twitter.com/5hFkusvYV4 — Lisa Barr (@lisabarr18) September 23, 2019

Step out of line, ladies! STEP. OUT. OF. LINE. — Fluid of the Druid (@fluidofthedruid) September 23, 2019

I have a feeling that Alex Borstein’s “step out of line ladies” speech will be a new rallying call.👏 #Emmys2019 pic.twitter.com/KTycvEj522 — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) September 23, 2019

"What happens if I step out of line?" is my new mantra. #Emmys @AlexBorstein — Stacey DuFord (@StaceyinDetroit) September 23, 2019

You can watch the full speech below.

“STEP OUT OF LINE LADIES” - alex borstein.. that’s how you do an acceptance speech! pic.twitter.com/1ysV8xFl36 — diondra (@filmyth) September 23, 2019

Step out of line, indeed.

