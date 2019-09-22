71st Emmy Awards - Show
Mandy Moore and Taraji P. Henson Are Twinning on the Emmys Red Carpet

image
By Rachel Epstein
image
Getty Images

Valentine's Day came early on the 2019 Emmys red carpet. Mandy Moore and Taraji P. Henson showed up to the award show in gorgeous red-and-pink gowns, unintentionally twinning on the red carpet.

While Moore's Brandon Maxwell dress has pink on the top, Henson's dress is red with pink on the bottom. Both women look incredible in thigh-high slits and chose similar heel styles as well.

71st Emmy Awards - Arrivals
John ShearerGetty Images
71st Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Steve GranitzGetty Images

image
Getty Images

But wait...it gets better. Susan Kelechi Watson, Moore's This Is Us co-star, also showed up in a red-and-pink gown, this time with pink embellished sleeves. Same with Marisa Tomei with pink and red, well, all over.

71st Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images
71st Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images

So, yes, Valentine's Day is now officially September 22, 2019. I don't make the rules.

