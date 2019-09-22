Valentine's Day came early on the 2019 Emmys red carpet. Mandy Moore and Taraji P. Henson showed up to the award show in gorgeous red-and-pink gowns, unintentionally twinning on the red carpet.

While Moore's Brandon Maxwell dress has pink on the top, Henson's dress is red with pink on the bottom. Both women look incredible in thigh-high slits and chose similar heel styles as well.

John Shearer Getty Images

Steve Granitz Getty Images

Getty Images

But wait...it gets better. Susan Kelechi Watson, Moore's This Is Us co-star, also showed up in a red-and-pink gown, this time with pink embellished sleeves. Same with Marisa Tomei with pink and red, well, all over.

Frazer Harrison Getty Images

Frazer Harrison Getty Images

So, yes, Valentine's Day is now officially September 22, 2019. I don't make the rules.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE