Irina Shayk Said She Sometimes Feels Like "Falling Apart" as a Single Mom After Splitting From Bradley Cooper

Shayk told British Vogue that life without Bradley Cooper was "new ground."

image
By Emily Dixon
Valentino: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020
Jacopo RauleGetty Images

In an unusually candid interview with British Vogue, Irina Shayk opened up about her split with Bradley Cooper last year and her life as a single mom. And Shayk had nothing but good things to say about her ex, telling editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, "I think in all good relationships you bring your best and your worst—it’s just the nature of a human being." She continued, "Two great people don’t have to make a good couple."

Shayk added, "I think we’ve been very lucky to experience what we had with each other," before conceding, "Life without B is new ground." Still, though Shayk and Cooper co-parent their daughter Lea, the supermodel acknowledged it's sometimes difficult to juggle work and parenting (celebrities! They're just like us!) "It’s hard to find a balance between being a single mom and being a working woman and provider. Trust me, there are days I wake up and I’m like, 'Oh my god, I don’t know what to do, I’m falling apart,'" Shayk said.

Speaking openly about her personal life wasn't easy for Shayk, she revealed on Instagram; it sounds like she felt comfortable doing so only because she was interviewed by Enninful, her close friend. Posting her (gorgeous) British Vogue cover, she wrote in the caption, "Since the day we met until now, my friendship with you has meant so much more than work.. And being chosen by you @Edward_Enninful to be on the March cover of @BritishVogue, is an honor."

"Thank you for making me a part of your vision, and always making me laugh," Shayk continued, "even when I wanted to cry while we did the interview."

