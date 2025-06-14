Gigi Hadid Pairs Metallic Track Pants and Mesh Flats for Double Date Night in New York

The controversial shoe trend is most definitely gaining steam.

Gigi Hadid wearing a denim jacket, metallic track pants, and mesh flats
(Image credit: Getty Images/ XNY/Star Max/GC Images)
Amy Mackelden's avatar
By
published
in News

Gigi Hadid's romance with Bradley Cooper is still going strong, as evidenced by the couple's appearance for a double date with friends in New York on Friday, June 13. While Hadid and Cooper coordinated in black leather for the model's 30th birthday, their date night outfits were a little more casual. Plus, Hadid made a strong case for the controversial mesh flats trend, which has already found support from Zendaya and Sofia Richie Grainge.

Hadid and Cooper were photographed grabbing dinner at Cote Korean Steakhouse with Brad Pitt and his new girlfriend, Ines de Ramon. For the occasion, Hadid wore a faded Levi's denim jacket with a simple white T-shirt underneath. Baggy silver metallic track pants and white mesh flats completed the outfit.

A plethora of It-girls have been photographed wearing mesh flats in recent months. In fact, Jennifer Lawrence showed some early love for the burgeoning trend back in January 2024, and Dakota Johnson was ahead of the curve, showcasing her take on the footwear way back in October 2023. Basically, Hadid's endorsement is a clear sign the unexpected shoe is here to stay.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

Mango mesh flats
MANGO
Mesh Ballet Flats With Buckle Strap

Sheer Sock Nylon Flats
THE ROW
Sheer Sock Nylon Flats

Badgley Mischka Women's Cam Ballet Flat, White Mesh, 9.5
Badgley Mischka
Cam Ballet Flat in White Mesh

For accessories, Hadid carried a mini baby blue vanity-style case, and wore a plethora of rings and a gold necklace.

Cooper kept his outfit simple by pairing deep blue denim jeans with a navy T-shirt.

Hadid's accessories included a mini baby blue vanity-style case.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

Sam Edelman Women's Miranda Mary Jane Flat, Modern Ivory, 5.5
Sam Edelman
Miranda Mary Jane Flat in Modern Ivory

Madewell Women's the Greta Ballet Flats in Mesh, Ecru Multi, 9.5 Medium Us
Madewell
Greta Ballet Flats in Mesh Ecru

Dkny Women's Dade Mesh Ballet Flat With Belt Detail, Khaki, 9
DKNY
Dade Mesh Ballet Flat With Belt Detail

Earlier this week, Hadid was spotted in an off-duty outfit Kendall Jenner would be proud of, which consisted of a pair of mid-wash, straight-leg jeans perfectly accompanied by The Row's $820 ballet flats. Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's label has a ton of A-list fans, from Zoë Kravitz to Jennifer Lawrence.

As for Hadid's relationship with Cooper, she told Vogue, "I think just getting to the point where knowing what you want and deserve in a relationship is essential, and then to find someone that is in a place in their life where they know what they want and deserve...and you both do work separately to come together and be the best partner that you can be."

Amy Mackelden
Amy Mackelden
Weekend Editor

Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.

