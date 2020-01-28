According to U.S. prosecutors, Prince Andrew hasn't cooperated with the ongoing Jeffrey Epstein inquiry, the Guardian reports—despite pledging to do so "if required" in his controversial BBC interview last November. Both the FBI and New York federal prosecutors want to speak to Andrew in the sex trafficking enquiry; but in a press conference outside Epstein's Manhattan home Monday, Geoffrey Berman, attorney for New York's southern district, said the royal had offered "zero" cooperation. Buckingham Palace declined to offer any comment to the newspaper.

Speaking to the BBC last year, Andrew said he was "willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations if required." According to the Guardian, however, he won't be compelled to testify—meaning Andrew could avoid participating in the investigation altogether.





Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre alleged that she was forced to have sex with Andrew at the age of 17, in 2001, telling the BBC she was left "horrified and ashamed" by the incident. The royal has repeatedly denied the allegation, saying he had "no recollection" of meeting Giuffre.

Lawyer Lisa Bloom, who is representing five of Epstein's accusers, told BBC News on Tuesday, "Prince Andrew himself is accused of sexual misconduct and he also spent a great deal of time with Jeffrey Epstein. So it’s time to stop playing games and to come forward to do the right thing and answer questions."

"[Berman] doesn’t have the power to subpoena Prince Andrew as part of the criminal investigation," Bloom continued, as the Guardian reports. "So what else can he do except use the power of the press to come forward publicly and say: 'You know what, Prince Andrew, you said you would fully cooperate with law enforcement and you have not done it.'"

