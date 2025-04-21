Prince William Has "No Time For" Uncle Prince Andrew, Per Royal Source

Prince Andrew joined the Royal Family for Easter Sunday for the second year in a row, appearing with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson for church at St. George's Chapel on April 20. Prince William and Kate Middleton chose to skip Easter with the royals, opting to instead stay at their country house, Anmer Hall, and attend church with the Middleton family. According to royal sources, there's "quite a lot of friction" between the Prince of Wales and his uncle—which could have made it "easier" for the Duke of York to attend on Sunday.

"William has no time for his uncle," a palace insider told the Mirror. "This Easter was about spending time with his own family, but he would far prefer a situation where he doesn't have to spend time with him."

Last year, the Prince and Princess of Wales didn't attend Easter due to Kate's cancer diagnosis, which the princess publicly announced just a week before Easter. Regarding this year's church service, royal author Phil Dampier told the Sun that the Wales family's decision to stay in Norfolk helped pave the way for Andrew to feel more comfortable at St. George's Chapel.

Dampier shared that the Prince of Wales "doesn't believe" Prince Andrew "can make a comeback," adding, "and there is, I'm told, quite a lot of friction between them."

Sarah Ferguson waved to crowds outside St. George's Chapel while Prince Andrew remained solemn. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Duke of York shook hands with the Dean of Windsor after the service. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"It made it a lot easier, I think, for Andrew that William wasn't there," Dampier continued.

The Duke of York arrived to church with Ferguson and his sister Princess Anne, along with the Princess Royal's husband, Sir Tim Laurence. The Duchess of York smiled and waved enthusiastically to fans waiting outside the church, but Prince Andrew didn't return any greetings from the crowd, as seen in a video shared by the Daily Mail.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond previously told OK!, "I think William was quick to grasp that Andrew is toxic to the royal brand. And, in a pretty ruthless and business like way, I think William has pushed for Andrew to be excluded and to stay excluded from the official royal circle."

As Dampier added, "It is absolutely true to say that William is one of the driving forces behind making sure there's no future for the Duke of York." As for next year's Easter service, it remains to be seen whether either of the princes attend.