Prince William Has "No Time For" Uncle Prince Andrew, Per Royal Source
The Prince of Wales is said to be "one of the driving forces " behind keeping Andrew out of royal life.
Prince Andrew joined the Royal Family for Easter Sunday for the second year in a row, appearing with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson for church at St. George's Chapel on April 20. Prince William and Kate Middleton chose to skip Easter with the royals, opting to instead stay at their country house, Anmer Hall, and attend church with the Middleton family. According to royal sources, there's "quite a lot of friction" between the Prince of Wales and his uncle—which could have made it "easier" for the Duke of York to attend on Sunday.
"William has no time for his uncle," a palace insider told the Mirror. "This Easter was about spending time with his own family, but he would far prefer a situation where he doesn't have to spend time with him."
Last year, the Prince and Princess of Wales didn't attend Easter due to Kate's cancer diagnosis, which the princess publicly announced just a week before Easter. Regarding this year's church service, royal author Phil Dampier told the Sun that the Wales family's decision to stay in Norfolk helped pave the way for Andrew to feel more comfortable at St. George's Chapel.
Dampier shared that the Prince of Wales "doesn't believe" Prince Andrew "can make a comeback," adding, "and there is, I'm told, quite a lot of friction between them."
"It made it a lot easier, I think, for Andrew that William wasn't there," Dampier continued.
The Duke of York arrived to church with Ferguson and his sister Princess Anne, along with the Princess Royal's husband, Sir Tim Laurence. The Duchess of York smiled and waved enthusiastically to fans waiting outside the church, but Prince Andrew didn't return any greetings from the crowd, as seen in a video shared by the Daily Mail.
Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond previously told OK!, "I think William was quick to grasp that Andrew is toxic to the royal brand. And, in a pretty ruthless and business like way, I think William has pushed for Andrew to be excluded and to stay excluded from the official royal circle."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
As Dampier added, "It is absolutely true to say that William is one of the driving forces behind making sure there's no future for the Duke of York." As for next year's Easter service, it remains to be seen whether either of the princes attend.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
The "Nerve-Racking" Meeting Charles's Cousin Had With Diana
"I could have been a complete idiot."
By Amy Mackelden
-
Prince Louis is "Not at All in Awe" of the Fact Grandpa Charles is The King
Titles don't impress Louis much, per one royal expert.
By Kristin Contino
-
Why Kate "Lets Louis Run Wild," But Not George and Charlotte
"Louis has won the hearts of many people with his antics."
By Amy Mackelden
-
The "Nerve-Racking" Meeting King Charles's Cousin Had With Princess Diana
"I could have been a complete idiot."
By Amy Mackelden
-
Why Kate Middleton "Lets Louis Run Wild," But Not Prince George and Princess Charlotte
"Louis has won the hearts of many people with his antics."
By Amy Mackelden
-
An Unexpected Senior Royal Is Set to Attend Pope Francis's Funeral at the Vatican
King Charles—who paid tribute to the pontiff on social media—is unlikely to attend.
By Amy Mackelden
-
Why Princess Kate and Prince William's Easter Absence Made Prince Andrew's Return a "Lot Easier"
"There is, I'm told, quite a lot of friction between them."
By Amy Mackelden
-
The "Frightening" Easter Prank Prince William Once Played on Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice
"Prince William has just stood on a chair and bitten the mouse's head off."
By Amy Mackelden
-
Why Prince Andrew Attended the Royal Family's Easter Service After Skipping Christmas at Sandringham
It was previously alleged King Charles's "patience was wearing thin" with his brother.
By Amy Mackelden
-
Why Princess Kate and Prince William's Decision to Skip Easter Has "Raised Eyebrows at the Palace"
"It feels like a deliberate move and even a snub."
By Amy Mackelden
-
Prince William Once Twinned With Mom Princess Diana on Easter Sunday in the Cutest Throwback Photo
The future king wore one of his mom's favorite designers.
By Kristin Contino