Prince William Is in a "Power Struggle" With Father King Charles Over Prince Andrew's Future
The King and Prince of Wales seem to have differing views on the matter.
Prince Andrew might have attended church with the Royal Family on Easter Sunday, but according to multiple royal experts, the public shouldn't expect a grand return to duties for the disgraced Duke of York. Andrew—who stepped down from royal life after his infamous 2019 Newsnight interview about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein—joined ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and their daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie for church on April 20. However, King Charles and Prince William are said to butt heads over the duke's involvement in family events.
A royal insider told the Mirror that the Prince of Wales "has no time for his uncle" after Prince William and Princess Kate skipped Easter at Windsor Castle to spend time in Norfolk with the Middletons. "This Easter was about spending time with his own family, but he would far prefer a situation where he doesn't have to spend time with him," the source added.
The outlet's royal editor, Russell Myers, elaborated on the comment in an episode of True Royalty TV's "The Royal Beat," stating, "Is it a convenient truth that Andrew was going, William has no time for him?"
He continued, "William was absolutely influential in banishing" his uncle from royal life after his involvement with Epstein. However, after Queen Elizabeth died in 2022, King Charles decided his brother "was going to be brought back into the family fold." According to Myers, "William said absolutely not and the King overruled him."
Myers said that Prince William and his father "have this sort of interesting power struggle going on" at the moment, adding that he thinks the Prince of Wales will double down once he becomes King. "I imagine you know that hopefully in a long time in the future when William is King, he [Andrew] will be nowhere to be seen around the family," the royal editor added.
Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond also weighed in on the situation, telling the Mirror, "I think William is harder about this and perhaps more willing to take a tough stand against his uncle." She added that the Prince of Wales seems "determined to protect the monarchy and show that they do all understand the strength of public animosity towards Andrew."
Even though King Charles has cut Prince Andrew off financially and has encouraged him to vacate Royal Lodge, The King has allowed his brother to attend family events such as Easter Sunday and Christmas—although the Duke of York did back out of the holiday season festivities in 2024.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
"William is increasingly a power player in the family dynamics, and while Charles can perhaps show a softer attitude, I don't think William will ever countenance a return to any form of public role for Prince Andrew," Bond added.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Flat Shoes Can Be Cool—These 40 Trendy Pairs at Nordstrom Prove It
Comfort rules.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
Havana Rose Liu Graduates 'All Nighter' With Flying Colors
The star of 'Bottoms' and fashion darling pivoted to Off-Broadway. It changed her life.
By Sadie Bell
-
Duchess Sophie Borrows Daughter Lady Louise's Hat as She Cries During Emotional Ceremony
The Duchess of Edinburgh also paid tribute to Prince Philip with her outfit.
By Kristin Contino
-
Actress Reveals that Queen Camilla "Stormed Out" of a Dinner After King Charles Made "Sexy" Comments
Soap star Carli Norris shared the hilarious story in a new interview.
By Kristin Contino
-
Sarah Ferguson Made a Cheeky Comment to Princess Anne's Husband During Rare Easter Appearance With Prince Andrew
The Duchess of York showed her fun-loving personality outside St. George's chapel in Windsor.
By Kristin Contino
-
Prince Andrew "Has a Spring in His Step" With New Hobby at Royal Lodge After Telling Friends He's "Going Nowhere"
The Duke of York is determined to stay at his longtime home.
By Kristin Contino
-
How Princess Kate and Prince William are Following in The King and Queen's Footsteps With Surprise Anniversary Celebration
The Prince and Princess of Wales will mark their 14th anniversary on April 29.
By Kristin Contino
-
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis Secretly Spent Easter With Princess Kate's Parents
The little royals were spotted in Sandringham, and hot cross buns were allegedly involved.
By Amy Mackelden
-
Prince William Has "No Time For" Uncle Prince Andrew, Per Royal Source
The Prince of Wales is said to be "one of the driving forces " behind keeping Andrew out of royal life.
By Kristin Contino
-
The "Nerve-Racking" Meeting King Charles's Cousin Had With Princess Diana
"I could have been a complete idiot."
By Amy Mackelden
-
Prince Louis is "Not at All in Awe" of the Fact Grandpa Charles is The King
Titles don't impress Louis much, per one royal expert.
By Kristin Contino