Prince William Is in a "Power Struggle" With Father King Charles Over Prince Andrew's Future

Prince Andrew might have attended church with the Royal Family on Easter Sunday, but according to multiple royal experts, the public shouldn't expect a grand return to duties for the disgraced Duke of York. Andrew—who stepped down from royal life after his infamous 2019 Newsnight interview about his friendship with Jeffrey Epstein—joined ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and their daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie for church on April 20. However, King Charles and Prince William are said to butt heads over the duke's involvement in family events.

A royal insider told the Mirror that the Prince of Wales "has no time for his uncle" after Prince William and Princess Kate skipped Easter at Windsor Castle to spend time in Norfolk with the Middletons. "This Easter was about spending time with his own family, but he would far prefer a situation where he doesn't have to spend time with him," the source added.

The outlet's royal editor, Russell Myers, elaborated on the comment in an episode of True Royalty TV's "The Royal Beat," stating, "Is it a convenient truth that Andrew was going, William has no time for him?"

He continued, "William was absolutely influential in banishing" his uncle from royal life after his involvement with Epstein. However, after Queen Elizabeth died in 2022, King Charles decided his brother "was going to be brought back into the family fold." According to Myers, "William said absolutely not and the King overruled him."

Prince William is seen with Prince Andrew on Garter Day in 2018. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Myers said that Prince William and his father "have this sort of interesting power struggle going on" at the moment, adding that he thinks the Prince of Wales will double down once he becomes King. "I imagine you know that hopefully in a long time in the future when William is King, he [Andrew] will be nowhere to be seen around the family," the royal editor added.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond also weighed in on the situation, telling the Mirror, "I think William is harder about this and perhaps more willing to take a tough stand against his uncle." She added that the Prince of Wales seems "determined to protect the monarchy and show that they do all understand the strength of public animosity towards Andrew."

Even though King Charles has cut Prince Andrew off financially and has encouraged him to vacate Royal Lodge, The King has allowed his brother to attend family events such as Easter Sunday and Christmas—although the Duke of York did back out of the holiday season festivities in 2024.

"William is increasingly a power player in the family dynamics, and while Charles can perhaps show a softer attitude, I don't think William will ever countenance a return to any form of public role for Prince Andrew," Bond added.