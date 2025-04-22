Prince Andrew "Has a Spring in His Step" With New Hobby at Royal Lodge After Telling Friends He's "Going Nowhere"

Prince Andrew surprised royal watchers by turning up to St. George's Chapel on Easter for the second year in a row, arriving with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, sister Princess Anne and Anne's husband, Sir Tim Laurence. The Duke of York didn't travel to Sandringham for the Royal Family's Christmas festivities, but Andrew—who lives at Royal Lodge in Windsor—took the short drive to Windsor Castle for the April 20 church service. Although he didn't greet onlookers outside the chapel, the Duke of York was pictured smiling at the service—and one royal insider says he has a cheerier outlook on life after adopting a new hobby.

According to the Mirror, the Duke of York has taken up a strong interest in gardening at Royal Lodge, which was once home of the late Queen Mother. Although King Charles cut his brother off financially, it was reported in November that Prince Andrew had come up with the money to stay at his crumbling historic home—and to save costs, he's taken on some of the gardening work.

"The whole place has fallen into disrepair and needs a lot of attention," a royal source told the Mirror. "He's been asking about different kinds of trees and shrubs and whether it would be possible to move or relocate certain trees." Apparently, his new pastime has been responsible for the Duke's new "enthusiasm" these days.

Prince Andrew made an unexpected appearance with the Royal Family on Easter Sunday. (Image credit: Getty Images)

He was joined by ex-wife Sarah Ferguson at the church service. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"He's certainly got a spring in his step and is a lot cheerier of late, which is surprising given everything he has going on," the source continued, adding, "He’s no Alan Titchmarsh but he’s certainly showing a different kind of enthusiasm for finding ways to stay in his house."

The Duke of York's friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein—and resulting legal troubles—forced him to step down from royal duties, and he's largely stayed out of the public eye in recent years. Since his lifestyle and security is no longer funded by taxpayers, Prince Andrew has needed to come up with the money to save Royal Lodge himself.

Per the Mirror, he "has told close friends he is 'going nowhere'" amid claims that The King could kick him out of the house.

According to staff on the Windsor Castle estate, the Duke of York "has been invigorated by being invited back into the family picture" on Easter. However, other royal insiders have told the publication that a comeback "will never happen"—especially if Prince William has a say in the matter.

"William has no time for his uncle," a palace insider told the Mirror . "This Easter was about spending time with his own family, but he would far prefer a situation where he doesn't have to spend time with him."