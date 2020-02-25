image
Demi Lovato Celebrated Her Freckles and “Booty Chin” With a Makeup Free Selfie

image
By Emily Dixon
Super Bowl 54 Parties And Entertainment – Social Ready Content
Jeff KravitzGetty Images
  • Demi Lovato posted a gorgeous makeup-free selfie on Instagram Monday, writing, "This is what I look like 85%-90% of the time."
  • "Proud of my freckles, proud of booty chin and proud of myself for loving and accepting myself the way I am," she wrote.
  • Last year, Lovato posted a stunning unedited bikini pic, writing, "I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards."

    Demi Lovato's spoken frequently over the past year about striving to love and accept her appearance, and continued that work by posting a beautiful makeup free selfie on Instagram. Lovato, who looks absolutely radiant in the photo, wrote alongside it, "Haven’t done a #NoMakeupMonday in yearssss but I figured after posting so many glamorous pics with tons of makeup and hair pieces, it’s important to show myself underneath it all. This is what I look like 85%-90% of the time. Proud of my freckles, proud of booty chin and proud of myself for loving and accepting myself the way I am." We're proud of you too, Demi!

    In September last year, she posted an unedited bikini picture, calling the post "her biggest fear." She wrote, "I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards. So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much."

    View this post on Instagram

    This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!! I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited - and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me. This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards. So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day. It’s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet shit. Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too! Now back to the studio.. I’m working on an anthem.. 🙏🏼🙌🏼🤷🏻‍♀️ also. Just so everyone’s clear.. I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too. 💗 #nationalcelulliteday #celluLIT 🔥🔥🔥

    A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

    During a recent appearance on Ashley Graham's podcast Pretty Big Deal, Lovato explained that she developed an addiction to exercise in recent years, while believing she was recovering from an eating disorder. "I thought the past few years was recovery from an eating disorder when it actually was just completely falling into it," she said. "There were times I lived at the gym. I’d eat a meal, go work out. And that’s not happiness to me. That’s not freedom."

    Lovato also discussed her new approach to insecurities about her appearance. "Now when I look in the mirror and I start to have a negative thought, I don't stop and say, 'No, you're beautiful. You're gorgeous. I love you. You're perfect the way you are.' Because I don't believe that," she told Graham.

    Her new response: "You're healthy and I accept you." She explained, "So you express gratitude in the health, and then you just express reality in accepting yourself rather than trying to convince yourself of something that you don't believe." Sending you all our love and strength on your journey of self-acceptance, Demi.

