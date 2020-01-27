Demi Lovato performed her new song, "Anyone," for the first time at the 2020 Grammys in a beautiful Christian Siriano tuxedo gown and to say it was emotional would be an understatement. Lovato had to re-start the song before she could gather herself and continue singing. It's Lovato's first performance since her life-threatening overdose in 2018.
"I remember being in the hospital and listening to the song and it was about a week after I had been in the hospital and I was finally like awake, and I just remember hearing back the songs I had just recorded and thinking, 'If there's ever a moment where I get to come back from this, I want to sing this song,'" she told New Music Daily.
Watch a clip of her performing at the 2020 Grammys:
Then read the heartbreaking lyrics here:
[Intro]
Uh, uh
[Verse 1]
I tried to talk to my piano
I tried to talk to my guitar
Talked to my imagination
Confided into alcohol
I tried and tried and tried some more
Told secrets 'til my voice was sore
Tired of empty conversation
'Cause no one hears me anymore
[Pre-Chorus]
A hundred million stories
And a hundred million songs
I feel stupid when I sing
Nobody's listening to me
Nobody's listening
I talked to shooting stars
But they always get it wrong
I feel stupid when I pray
So, why am I praying anyway?
If nobody's listening
[Chorus]
Anyone, please send me anyone
Lord, is there anyone?
I need someone
Anyone, please send me anyone
Lord, is there anyone?
I need someone
[Verse 2]
I used to crave the world's attention
I think I cried too many times
I just need some more affection
Anything to get me by
[Pre-Chorus]
A hundred million stories
And a hundred million songs
I feel stupid when I sing
Nobody's listening to me
Nobody's listening
I talked to shooting stars
But they always get it wrong
I feel stupid when I pray
Why the fuck am I praying anyway?
If nobody's listening
[Chorus]
Anyone, please send me anyone
Lord, is there anyone?
I need someone
Anyone, please send me anyone
Oh, Lord, is there anyone?
I need someone
Oh, anyone, I need someone
Oh, anyone, I need someone
[Outro]
A hundred million stories
And a hundred million songs
I feel stupid when I sing
Nobody's listening to me
Nobody's listening
We love you, Demi!
For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.