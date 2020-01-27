Demi Lovato performed her new song, "Anyone," for the first time at the 2020 Grammys in a beautiful Christian Siriano tuxedo gown and to say it was emotional would be an understatement. Lovato had to re-start the song before she could gather herself and continue singing. It's Lovato's first performance since her life-threatening overdose in 2018.

"I remember being in the hospital and listening to the song and it was about a week after I had been in the hospital and I was finally like awake, and I just remember hearing back the songs I had just recorded and thinking, 'If there's ever a moment where I get to come back from this, I want to sing this song,'" she told New Music Daily.

Watch a clip of her performing at the 2020 Grammys:

Then read the heartbreaking lyrics here:

[Intro]

Uh, uh



[Verse 1]

I tried to talk to my piano

I tried to talk to my guitar

Talked to my imagination

Confided into alcohol

I tried and tried and tried some more

Told secrets 'til my voice was sore

Tired of empty conversation

'Cause no one hears me anymore



[Pre-Chorus]

A hundred million stories

And a hundred million songs

I feel stupid when I sing

Nobody's listening to me

Nobody's listening

I talked to shooting stars

But they always get it wrong

I feel stupid when I pray

So, why am I praying anyway?

If nobody's listening



[Chorus]

Anyone, please send me anyone

Lord, is there anyone?

I need someone

Anyone, please send me anyone

Lord, is there anyone?

I need someone

[Verse 2]

I used to crave the world's attention

I think I cried too many times

I just need some more affection

Anything to get me by



[Pre-Chorus]

A hundred million stories

And a hundred million songs

I feel stupid when I sing

Nobody's listening to me

Nobody's listening

I talked to shooting stars

But they always get it wrong

I feel stupid when I pray

Why the fuck am I praying anyway?

If nobody's listening



[Chorus]

Anyone, please send me anyone

Lord, is there anyone?

I need someone

Anyone, please send me anyone

Oh, Lord, is there anyone?

I need someone

Oh, anyone, I need someone

Oh, anyone, I need someone

[Outro]

A hundred million stories

And a hundred million songs

I feel stupid when I sing

Nobody's listening to me

Nobody's listening

We love you, Demi!

