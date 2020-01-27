image
Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Red Carpet Looks at the 2020 Grammys
Chicago Bulls v Los Angeles Lakers
2
The World Mourns NBA Legend Kobe Bryant
image
3
The Best Friends Having Babies Together
image
4
Untangling Hair Bias
image
5
I Started a Company to Pay My Medical Bills

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn money from the links on this page.

Demi Lovato Performed "Anyone" at the 2020 Grammys

She cried during the whole song.

image
By Rachel Epstein
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Kevin WinterGetty Images

Demi Lovato performed her new song, "Anyone," for the first time at the 2020 Grammys in a beautiful Christian Siriano tuxedo gown and to say it was emotional would be an understatement. Lovato had to re-start the song before she could gather herself and continue singing. It's Lovato's first performance since her life-threatening overdose in 2018.

"I remember being in the hospital and listening to the song and it was about a week after I had been in the hospital and I was finally like awake, and I just remember hearing back the songs I had just recorded and thinking, 'If there's ever a moment where I get to come back from this, I want to sing this song,'" she told New Music Daily.

Watch a clip of her performing at the 2020 Grammys:

Then read the heartbreaking lyrics here:

[Intro]
Uh, uh

[Verse 1]
I tried to talk to my piano
I tried to talk to my guitar
Talked to my imagination
Confided into alcohol
I tried and tried and tried some more
Told secrets 'til my voice was sore
Tired of empty conversation
'Cause no one hears me anymore

[Pre-Chorus]
A hundred million stories
And a hundred million songs
I feel stupid when I sing
Nobody's listening to me
Nobody's listening
I talked to shooting stars
But they always get it wrong
I feel stupid when I pray
So, why am I praying anyway?
If nobody's listening

[Chorus]
Anyone, please send me anyone
Lord, is there anyone?
I need someone
Anyone, please send me anyone
Lord, is there anyone?
I need someone
[Verse 2]
I used to crave the world's attention
I think I cried too many times
I just need some more affection
Anything to get me by

[Pre-Chorus]
A hundred million stories
And a hundred million songs
I feel stupid when I sing
Nobody's listening to me
Nobody's listening
I talked to shooting stars
But they always get it wrong
I feel stupid when I pray
Why the fuck am I praying anyway?
If nobody's listening

[Chorus]
Anyone, please send me anyone
Lord, is there anyone?
I need someone
Anyone, please send me anyone
Oh, Lord, is there anyone?
I need someone
Oh, anyone, I need someone
Oh, anyone, I need someone
[Outro]
A hundred million stories
And a hundred million songs
I feel stupid when I sing
Nobody's listening to me
Nobody's listening

We love you, Demi!

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Related Stories
image
The Best Red Carpet Looks at the 2020 Grammys
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
Lizzo Opens the Grammys With an Epic Performance
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Grammys 2020
image Go Bold or Go Home Was the Grammys' Nail Vibe
2020 Getty Entertainment - Social Ready Content Why Isn't Beyonce at the 2020 Grammys?
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show Alicia Keys' No-Makeup Look at the Grammys Is Gorg
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show Alicia Keys Covers 'Someone You Loved'
image Priyanka Chopra Pays Tribute to Kobe at Grammys
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show Lizzo Opens the Grammys With an Epic Performance
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals Sophie Turner Stuns In a Gothic Look
image Ariana Grande Is a Disney Princess at the Grammys
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
The Most Fire Beauty Looks of the 2020 Grammys
image Why Taylor Swift Is a No-Show at the Grammys