image
Today's Top Stories
1
Emily Blunt on Growing Up With a Stutter
image
2
Nailed It: The Ultimate Guide to a Better Manicure
image
3
There's Lots of Great Stuff On Sale at Everlane
image
4
The Best NYFW Street Style
Sauguerties Lighthouse Winter
5
The Ultimate Catskills Winter Getaway

Demi Lovato Explained the Super Personal Meaning Behind Her New Tattoo

Lovato's new ink represents her "spiritual awakening," she said.

image
By Emily Dixon
CBS's Coverage of The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards
CBS Photo ArchiveGetty Images

What a comeback it's been for Demi Lovato, who returned to the stage following her 2018 overdose with two astonishing, internet-breaking performances: She debuted emotional new single "Anyone" at the Grammys, then nailed the National Anthem at the Super Bowl. Lovato stopped posting on social media to prepare for her return, adding a new tattoo to her collection while she was offline. On Tuesday, she posted a photo of the intricate new ink on her upper back, just to the right of her "warrior" tattoo, explaining what each aspect symbolized to her.

The tattoo, created by celebrity artist Alessandro Capozzi, depicts three white doves lifting an angel by strings, her wings dissolving as she rises. According to Lovato, she came to Capozzi without a design in mind. "Getting tatted by him was an experience I’ve never had before," she wrote on Instagram. "No idea what I was going to get done, I told him about my life and where I was at in that moment and we created a combination on images that best symbolized the spiritual awakening I was having."

View this post on Instagram

I recently went dark on social media in preparation for my Grammy and Super Bowl performances but while I was off socials I got this incredibly meaningful tattoo done by @alessandro_capozzi. Getting tatted by him was an experience I’ve never had before.. no idea what I was going to get done, I told him about my life and where I was at in that moment and we created a combination on images that best symbolized the spiritual awakening I was having. Having a fallen angel being lifted by 3, pure, angelic doves (the Holy trinity) as her inner light is being guided by a higher consciousness, and the disintegration of her dark wings was representing the darkness I was shedding. Alessandro - you are extremely talented and I can’t wait for more!! Thank you for this special experience.. the only bummer is I can’t physically see this amazing artwork because it’s on my back! Haha. Also shout out to @scooterbraun for introducing us! 🖤🕊💉 ps. I still can’t believe how life like this looks and it healed amazing as well 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

"Having a fallen angel being lifted by 3, pure, angelic doves (the Holy trinity) as her inner light is being guided by a higher consciousness, and the disintegration of her dark wings was representing the darkness I was shedding," Lovato explained. Thanking Capozzi (who was introduced to her by new manager Scooter Braun) for his work, she added, "the only bummer is I can’t physically see this amazing artwork because it’s on my back!" A red carpet prediction: Demi's going to be wearing backless dresses galore from now on.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Related Stories
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside
Watch Demi Lovato's Emotional Grammys Performance
2011 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
Selena Gomez Sent an Emotional Note to Demi Lovato
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Arrivals Justin Theroux Posts Birthday Message to Jen
The Duchess Of Cambridge Visits Northern Ireland Kate Middleton Wore Her Beloved Barbour and Boots
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Kim Kardashian Thought She'd Miscarried Baby North
77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals Jennifer Aniston Grew Up Feeling "Unsafe" at Home
image Lana Condor Talked Stalking David Beckham
Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 : Day One Gabrielle Union Is "Proud" of Daughter Zaya
The Final Days Of "Friends" Courteney Cox Just Went "Rachel" Blonde
image See Adele's Perfect Oscars After-Party Look
image Bella Hadid Got Super Long Disney Princess Hair
image Everything We Know About Penn Badgley's Marriage