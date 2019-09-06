It's been a little over a year since Demi Lovato reportedly suffered a heroin overdose. Initially, it wasn't clear if she would survive, but thanks to her doctors and the decision to check herself into a treatment facility, the singer and actress is slowly recovering.

For Lovato, part of that recovery is learning to love herself, which is something pretty much everyone struggles with at some point. The 27-year-old posted an unedited picture of herself in a bikini on Instagram, admitting that past photos were edited and she would restrict her diet so much that she would feel guilty about having cake on her birthday. Now, she calls her cellulite "cellulit," and says she's "unashamed, unafraid, and proud to own a body that fought through so much."

Read her inspiring caption:

"This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!! I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited - and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me. This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards. So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day. It’s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet shit. Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too! Now back to the studio.. I’m working on an anthem.. 🙏🏼🙌🏼🤷🏻‍♀️ also. Just so everyone’s clear.. I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too. 💗 #nationalcelulliteday#celluLIT 🔥🔥🔥"

Celebs including Debby Ryan, Ashley Graham, and Hailey Bieber praised Lovato in the comments.

"Showing us YOU is so incredibly beautiful," Graham wrote. "Thank you Demi! Love you Mama!"

"YES," Bieber said followed by five fire emojis. "U LOOK INCREDIBLE."

Even Lovato's manager Scooter Braun showed his support: "YOU did this. YOU. YOU are amazing...YOU are smart...you are beautiful...you are wonderful...you are brave...and you are kind. And I'm proud of YOU. Hell I'm proud to know YOU! Bravo for loving YOU first and in turn inspiring millions."

Courtesy

Courtesy

Courtesy

I wish we always had celebs like Lovato writing these types of posts. As she mentions in her caption, she hopes to inspire someone to appreciate their body, so if you share this with at least one friend you love today, then you've done your job.

