This Sleek Bun Proves Demi Lovato Is the Queen of Snatched
Not a single strand out of place.
I need to know every single detail of Demi Lovato’s latest look. On April 22, the singer was seen out and about in New York City, dressed casually for what looked to be an errand run. Though I love a good matching nail moment (Lovato wore both a red manicure and pedicure), my favorite thing about her entire ensemble had to be her slicked-back bun.
Lovato, who is a natural brunette, has been donning jet-black hair for quite some time now, and she seemingly dyed her eyebrows to match. The darker color brightens up her face, adding an extra layer of visual intrigue to a relatively simple hairstyle. That being said, not a single hair was out of place (seriously, even her baby hairs are slicked back), and a middle part pulled the timeless look together. Lovato accessorized with square black sunglasses, a black handbag, and matching sandals.
This hairstyle comes at a time when sleek buns continue to prove their reign, ruling most of 2023 and 2024. With the rise of the rich-girl aesthetic, there is a general affinity toward hairstyles that give off luxe and put-together. With stamps of approval from major celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid, slicked-back buns are one of the easiest ways to look like you spent a decent amount of time getting ready in the morning, without committing to a full styling session.
Plus, if you’re in the midst of regrowing your hair post-bob haircut or big chop, this is a fantastic style to keep in your arsenal. There’s a good chance that you likely have all the products you’d need to recreate Lovato’s look at home, but just in case, I’ve shared the products I use the most when doing my own sleek bun below.
An absolute non-negotiable when doing a sleek bun is a boar-bristle brush. I fully need to replace mine (it's rather unkempt, let's say), and I've been eyeing this one from Emi Jay.
Another non-negotiable for me is hair gel, specifically this one from Wetline. It holds your hair in place sans flakiness.
Though my hair ties seem to grow legs and walk away, these from Goody are an affordable way to always keep my stock high. They're pliable but keep my hair firmly in place, plus they don't have any exposed elastic or metal parts that can snag in my hair when I inevitably snatch them out at the end of the day.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.
-
Miley Cyrus Is in Her Normal-Girl Fashion Era
Nothing could have prepared me for her new look.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
The Trendy Retro Sneakers I’m Wearing on Repeat
Footwear designers are on a vintage kick, and I'm all for it.
By Emma Childs
-
As a Chronic Nail Biter, I Swear by These Chic Mani Designs to Look Pulled-Together
35 short and sweet styles.
By Emma Aerin Becker
-
Only Miley Cyrus Can Make a Micro Bang and Wolf Cut Mashup Look This Cool
And pull it off.
By Ariel Baker
-
Is It Unprofessional to Show Up to a Meeting with Wet Hair?
Let's discuss.
By Hannah Baxter
-
This Cult-Favorite $38 dpHUE Hair Gloss Made My Split Ends Disappear
Beauty miracles happen.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
We Can't Stop Obsessing Over Anne Hathaway's AI-Inspired Front Row Ponytail
The AI-inspired ponytail was front and center at the Ralph Lauren show.
By Ariel Baker
-
It’s Official: Paige Bueckers Has Found Her Signature Hair Color
The basketball star stopped by 'Good Morning America' and I simply can’t stop staring at her color.
By Ariel Baker
-
That Root Touch-Up Can Wait—Kathy Bates' Gray Hair Proves It
One look at her new style and you'll be canceling your root touch-up pronto.
By Ariel Baker
-
The C*nty Little Bob That Stole the Show at Coachella Is Awarded to Julia Fox
Leslie Bibb fans, rise.
By Ariel Baker
-
Mermaid Waves Are Coachella-Approved Thanks to Jennie Kim
Beachy hair is back in full regalia.
By Ariel Baker