I need to know every single detail of Demi Lovato’s latest look. On April 22, the singer was seen out and about in New York City, dressed casually for what looked to be an errand run. Though I love a good matching nail moment (Lovato wore both a red manicure and pedicure), my favorite thing about her entire ensemble had to be her slicked-back bun.

Lovato, who is a natural brunette, has been donning jet-black hair for quite some time now, and she seemingly dyed her eyebrows to match. The darker color brightens up her face, adding an extra layer of visual intrigue to a relatively simple hairstyle. That being said, not a single hair was out of place (seriously, even her baby hairs are slicked back), and a middle part pulled the timeless look together. Lovato accessorized with square black sunglasses, a black handbag, and matching sandals.

Demi Lovato is seen in Greenwich Village on April 22, 2025 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This hairstyle comes at a time when sleek buns continue to prove their reign, ruling most of 2023 and 2024. With the rise of the rich-girl aesthetic, there is a general affinity toward hairstyles that give off luxe and put-together. With stamps of approval from major celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid, slicked-back buns are one of the easiest ways to look like you spent a decent amount of time getting ready in the morning, without committing to a full styling session.

Plus, if you’re in the midst of regrowing your hair post-bob haircut or big chop, this is a fantastic style to keep in your arsenal. There’s a good chance that you likely have all the products you’d need to recreate Lovato’s look at home, but just in case, I’ve shared the products I use the most when doing my own sleek bun below.

Emi Jay Mini Boar Bristle Brush $42 at Revolve An absolute non-negotiable when doing a sleek bun is a boar-bristle brush. I fully need to replace mine (it's rather unkempt, let's say), and I've been eyeing this one from Emi Jay.

Wetline Wetline Xtreme Pro-Expert Styling Gel $7.09 at Amazon Another non-negotiable for me is hair gel, specifically this one from Wetline. It holds your hair in place sans flakiness.

Goody Ouchless Elastic Hair Ties $3.65 at Amazon Though my hair ties seem to grow legs and walk away, these from Goody are an affordable way to always keep my stock high. They're pliable but keep my hair firmly in place, plus they don't have any exposed elastic or metal parts that can snag in my hair when I inevitably snatch them out at the end of the day.