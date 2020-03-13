Tom Hanks announced in a social media statement Thursday that he and wife Rita Wilson had both tested positive for coronavirus.

In a subsequent post, Hanks thanked those caring for the couple while they remained in isolation.

"Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball," he wrote.

Tom Hanks shared an update from quarantine in Australia Friday, after announcing that he and wife Rita Wilson had both tested positive for coronavirus. Posting a photo of himself and Wilson, Hanks wrote, "@ritawilson and I want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us."

"We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else," the actor continued. "There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time."

In extremely Tom Hanks fashion, he finished on an uplifting note: "There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no? Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball."

As the Guardian reports, the couple were on the Gold Coast, Queensland, where Hanks was filming an upcoming Baz Luhrmann movie about Elvis Presley, when they fell ill. On Instagram, Hanks explained, "We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive."

The couple will remain in isolation "for as long as public health and safety requires," Hanks said, promising to "keep the world posted and updated."

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here