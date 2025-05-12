Queen Elizabeth Had the Best Comeback During "Silly" Argument With Prince Philip, Per Royal Aide

Throughout their 73-year-marriage, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip endured everything from World War II to a pandemic, sticking by each others' side to form one of the most enduring partnerships in royal history. The late Duke of Edinburgh was famously unfiltered—sometimes too unfiltered—but it was Queen Elizabeth who quietly held the upper hand. The late Queen might've reigned for 70 years, but she also kept her outspoken husband in his place at times, too—as evidenced by one well-timed zinger.

After his April 2021 death, one palace aide revealed a rare look at Queen Elizabeth's relationship with her husband—and like any couple, they had their share of squabbles. Speaking to the Daily Mail, the employee—who was brought in temporarily during the COVID-19 pandemic—shared, "They bickered with one another. It was sweet but so unexpected."

During their arguments, Queen Elizabeth would display her famous wit, with the aide sharing, "On one occasion I heard the duke say, 'Oh do shut up you silly woman' and the Queen replied, 'I am not a silly woman, I am the Queen!' I couldn't believe my ears but I was told this was how they always were with one another."

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth are seen enjoying the annual Braemar Highland Gathering in 2015. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The couple celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a new portrait in 2007. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite their occasional squabbles, the pair shared a relationship filled with warmth, wit and the kind of ease you can only get from spending more than seven decades together. In fact, Queen Elizabeth carried a very sentimental item from her husband inside her famous black Launer handbags.

Royal author Phil Dampier told Hello! that one of the late Queen's "most personal and prized possessions" was a "small metal make-up case" she kept in her purse—a gift Prince Philip gave her for their November 1947 wedding.

As for her "silly woman" argument, Queen Elizabeth had plenty of other memorable comebacks over the years—including one involving her beloved corgis. According to Karen Dolby, author of The Wicked Wit of Queen Elizabeth II , Princess Michael of Kent claimed that the dogs "should be shot" (via the Express ).

True to form, Her Majesty responded, "They're better behaved than she is."