Today's Top Stories
1
Prince Charles Tested Positive for Coronavirus
2
Women Are Allowed to Be Mean Bosses, Too
3
Wait. Eyewear Chains Are Cool Now?
4
Easy Homemade Face Masks for Glowing Skin
5
We Moved In Together Because of Coronavirus

Scotland's Top Doctor Hinted Prince Charles Was Tested for Coronavirus Because of Pre-Existing Health Issues

image
By Emily Dixon
The Prince Of Wales And Duchess Of Cornwall Attend The Reopening Of Hillsborough Castle & Gardens
Chris JacksonGetty Images
  • Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus, a royal spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday.
  • News that he received the test despite "mild symptoms" triggered outrage among some, as shortages prevent frontline healthcare workers from getting tested.
  • Scotland's chief medical officer, Dr Catherine Calderwood, hinted that Charles and Camilla were tested because of pre-existing health issues, saying, "My understanding is there were very good reasons for that person and his wife to be tested."
  • Clarence House, Charles' royal household, declined to comment on the speculation.

    Coronavirus test shortages in the UK have prevented even healthcare professionals working at the forefront of the pandemic from being tested; thus, when a royal spokesperson announced Prince Charles tested positive after displaying "mild symptoms," some argued that the royal's wealth and status granted him preferential treatment. But Scotland's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Catherine Calderwood, hinted that Charles and Camilla may have had underlying health issues that made them extra vulnerable to the virus, during an appearance on BBC Radio Scotland.

    "My understanding is there were very good reasons for that person and his wife to be tested," Dr. Calderwood said, as the Telegraph reports, adding, "Obviously I wouldn't be able to disclose anything else that I know because of patient confidentiality."

    According to royal correspondent Richard Palmer, Clarence House declined to comment on whether Charles and Camilla received the test because of pre-existing health issues.

    The U.K.'s minister of state for health, Edward Argar, also denied that Charles received a COVID-19 test because of his royal status. Speaking to Sky News, he said, "My understanding is that his symptoms, his condition, met that criteria."

    "The Prince of Wales did not jump the queue," Argar said.

    For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

    subscribe here

    Related Stories
    image
    Prince Charles Is "Keeping Calm and Carrying On"
    image
    Prince Charles Tested Positive for Coronavirus
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    Kylie Gave A Million to Buy Masks for Health Staff
    Drake and Rihanna Are Flirting Again
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Prince Charles Is "Keeping Calm and Carrying On"
    Courteney Cox Is Binge-Watching 'Friends'
    Meghan and Harry Might Get New Last Names
    Princess Diana's Photographer on William and Harry
    Prince Charles Has Been in Touch With His Sons
    J.Lo and A-Rod Did the Cutest Couples Challenge
    Kourtney and Kim Had a Vicious Physical Fight
    The Queen Met With Charles Two Weeks Ago