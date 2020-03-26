Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus, a royal spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday.

News that he received the test despite "mild symptoms" triggered outrage among some, as shortages prevent frontline healthcare workers from getting tested.

Scotland's chief medical officer, Dr Catherine Calderwood, hinted that Charles and Camilla were tested because of pre-existing health issues, saying, "My understanding is there were very good reasons for that person and his wife to be tested."

Clarence House, Charles' royal household, declined to comment on the speculation.

"My understanding is there were very good reasons for that person and his wife to be tested," Dr. Calderwood said, as the Telegraph reports, adding, "Obviously I wouldn't be able to disclose anything else that I know because of patient confidentiality."

According to royal correspondent Richard Palmer, Clarence House declined to comment on whether Charles and Camilla received the test because of pre-existing health issues.

The U.K.'s minister of state for health, Edward Argar, also denied that Charles received a COVID-19 test because of his royal status. Speaking to Sky News, he said, "My understanding is that his symptoms, his condition, met that criteria."

"The Prince of Wales did not jump the queue," Argar said.

