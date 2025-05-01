Royal Historian and Former Butler Claim King Charles Has This Stance on Abdicating The Throne to Prince William
Will King Charles ever step down due to his health issues? Experts weigh in.
After King Charles was diagnosed with cancer last year, royal chatter quickly turned to whether he might abdicate the throne to Prince William one day. The tradition of abdication might be more common in European monarchies, but in Britain, being King or Queen is seen as a lifelong job. After all, Queen Elizabeth famously stated on her 21st birthday, "I declare before you all that my whole life, whether it be long or short, shall be devoted to your service." But what happens if The King is no longer able to fulfill his duties?
According to royal historian Jessica Storoschuk, the public shouldn't expect King Charles to step down anytime soon—or ever.
"It seems unlikely that King Charles will abdicate the throne, as he appears to have the same 'lifelong' approach to his role as monarch like his late mother," the An Historian Around Town blogger tells Marie Claire. "If his health issues worsen, it would be likely that the other senior royals would step into his role on a day-to-day basis rather than abdication."
Speaking on behalf of Prime Casino, Grant Harrold—who served as a royal butler to The King—agrees that abdication is likely off the table. "Just like his mother, he’ll continue to serve until his final breath," Harrold says. "That sense of duty is ingrained in him—it’s who he is."
Harrold adds that "Charles has already put things in place in case he is in a position where he is unable to carry out duties himself."
In the event a monarch can't take on his or her duties, there are Counsellors of State who can act on behalf of The King in his absence. According to the Royal Family, this includes "the Sovereign's spouse and the next four people in the line of succession who are over the age of 21." However, the Regency Act was amended in 2022 so Princess Anne and Prince Edward could also serve as Counsellors of State—and this was due to a unique problem.
The current group includes Queen Camilla, Prince William, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Prince Harry, Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice. However, the Royal Family's site notes that, "In practice, only working Members of the Royal Family are called upon to act as Counsellors of State"—making it very unlikely Prince Harry, Prince Andrew or his daughter, Beatrice, would serve in that role. Since none of them are working senior royals, The Queen and the Prince of Wales were the only qualified Counsellors of State before the law was changed.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Several high-profile abdications have happened in Europe and Asia recently, including Queen Margrethe passing the crown on to her son, King Frederik in 2024 and Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg announcing last Christmas that he will abdicate his throne later this year. However, Storoschuk tells Marie Claire that these monarchies "do not have the same history with abdication that the British crown does."
She points to King Edward VIII abdicating the throne because of Wallis Simpson, stating, "the ramifications of that abdication still be felt in the British Royal Family, and it's unlikely that those will be forgotten in the near future."
At the end of the day, Harrold says, "No one truly knows what’s going on in The King’s mind, but from what I saw— and I don't believe he’s changed in this regard—abdication would be the very last thing he’d ever consider. It’s just not in his nature."
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
The Case for Capris
You'll want to wear this retro style all season long.
-
The Little Silk Scarf That Whispers Old Money
The secret to looking like you live in a Soho loft.
-
Kendall Jenner Pregames the Met Gala in a $14,170-Worth of Her Favorite Designer
If this is her off-duty look, I can only imagine what Monday's event will bring.
-
Royal Historian Predicts Prince William Will Plan His Coronation "In a Way People Won't Expect"
Royal experts weighed in on how the future King William might switch things up on his coronation day.
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Swapped a Luxury Hotel for a Low-Key Cottage During Romantic 14th Anniversary Trip
The couple opted for privacy while visiting Scotland's Isle of Mull.
-
All Kate Middleton Wanted Under Her Christmas Tree Was...a Chainsaw?
The Princess of Wales revealed her unusual gift during a visit to Scotland.
-
Kate Middleton Throws it Back to Her College Days in Ultra-Skinny Pants
The Princess of Wales revisited her time in Scotland on her 14th anniversary.
-
Former Royal Butler Says Prince William and Princess Kate's "First Priority" Is "Very Different" Than Queen Elizabeth's Was
The Prince and Princess of Wales are changing the modern monarchy.
-
Princess Kate Is "Allergic to Any PR Gimmicks" and Takes Inspiration From This Unexpected Royal as She Prepares to be Queen
"She’s hugely influential behind the scenes in hiring and decision-making," a royal source said.
-
Prince William Is Tired of "Too Much Talk," Says He Wants to Make This Major Change When He's King
The Prince of Wales is said to be "tough" and results-driven.
-
Body Language Expert Details the Moment Prince William Showed Himself to Be the "Ideal" Future King at Pope Francis's Funeral
"It is probably the biggest compliment to William to say that he was close to invisible."