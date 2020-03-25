Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus, a Clarence House spokesperson said in a statement.

Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus, a royal spokesperson confirmed in a statement Wednesday, as CNN reports. The Prince of Wales "has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual," the spokesperson said.

The Duchess of Cornwall Camilla Parker Bowles tested negative for coronavirus, the spokesperson said. The couple are now self-isolating on the Balmoral estate in Scotland—after leaving London to avoid the virus, Harper's Bazaar reported last week.

The Clarence House spokesperson also said it was "not possible to ascertain" who Charles caught the virus from, because he had carried out a "high number of engagements" in recent weeks.

Here's the full statement from Clarence House, via CNN:

The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.

The Duchess of Cornwall has also been tested but does not have the virus. In accordance with government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland. The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing.

It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.

