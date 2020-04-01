Today's Top Stories
Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Responded When Asked if He Watched Blake Lively in 'Gossip Girl'

image
By Emily Dixon
"Pokemon Detective Pikachu" U.S. Premiere
Steven FerdmanGetty Images
  • During a Twitter Q&A, Ryan Reynolds was asked if he'd ever watched his wife Blake Lively in Gossip Girl.
  • Reynolds' answer? "I didn’t watch it. I drank it through my eyes."
  • So...did you or did you not watch it, Ryan?

    Three questions have haunted us all since we first learned of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's relationship: Has Ryan Reynolds watched Gossip Girl? Does Ryan Reynolds think Serena should have chosen Dan or Nate? Does Ryan Reynolds agree that it makes absolutely no sense whatsoever for Dan to be Gossip Girl?

    During a Twitter Q&A on Tuesday, Reynolds sort of answered the first question, at least. When a follower tweeted, "i need to know if @VancityReynolds has watched Gossip Girl. i NEED to know," he responded, "I didn’t watch it. I drank it through my eyes." I'm going to assume that's a yes, but that response is both ambiguous and weird, so I could well be wrong.

    Reynolds and Lively have donated to aid those affected by the Coronavirus pandemic recently: Last month, they announced a $1 million donation to food bank networks Feeding America and Food Banks Canada (click the links to donate too, if you're able). Lively wrote on Instagram, "Covid-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low income families," adding, "If you can give, these orgs need our help."

    On Tuesday, E! reported on a further, unannounced donation: The couple quietly gave $100,000 each to four hospitals in New York, where the couple live. A source told E! that "the couple wants to continue encouraging people around the country to help their communities, local hospitals, and healthcare workers during this time."

