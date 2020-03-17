Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds announced they were making a $1 million donation to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple encouraged their followers to follow suit and donate if able.

"I think we can all agree, Covid-19 is an asshole," Reynolds wrote.

Well, this is lovely. On Monday, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds announced a donation of $1 million to two hunger relief organizations, as the coronavirus pandemic places increased stress on those facing food insecurity. The couple split their donation between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada, they shared on Instagram, both of which operate nationwide food bank networks.

Lively and Reynolds also encouraged their followers to donate to the organizations if possible, each writing, "If you can give, these orgs need our help." And on that note: You can donate to Feeding America here, and Food Banks Canada here.

Lively urged her followers to "stay connected" while self-isolating among the pandemic, writing, "Remember the lonely and isolated. Facetime, Skype, make a video. Remember the love that can travel through all this." She suggested methods of community support, like "shopping for the elderly" or" making lunches for children." The actor reminded her followers, "We can all do something for one another, even if that's simply staying home."

Reynolds shared a similar sentiment: "Take care of your bodies and hearts," he wrote. "Leave room for joy. Call someone who's isolated and might need connection."

Of course, being the couple they are, Lively and Reynolds made space for a little humor. "Can someone please tell Ryan that 'emotional distancing' from his mother-in-law is not a thing," Lively wrote, adding, "Nothing can save him." Reynolds, meanwhile, kept it simple: He pretended to share Hugh Jackman's phone number. These two!

