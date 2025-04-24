Joe Jonas Responded to a Fan Who Quoted Taylor Swift Lyrics at Him

Taylor Swift is known to write songs about the people she dates, and one of her famous exes just responded to lyrics thought to be about him. A TikTok user responded to a video Joe Jonas posted using lyrics from Swift's song "Mr. Perfectly Fine". And Jonas wrote back, leading fans to question whether he knew that he was responding to lyrics about him or he simply thought he was receiving an earnest compliment.

As reported by Parade, on April 22, Jonas posted a video of himself walking around set to audio from a TikTok video of someone analyzing his social media presense.

"The thing about Joe Jonas is his TikTok presense makes so much sense," the voiceover from user @torijjensen says. "Loyal fans were always going to keep up with Joe Jonas, but he represents a type of celebrity who desires to be top of mind. And I think that this is smart, and I think that this is a smart collaboration." Jonas captioned his post, "Desiring to be top of mind xoxo."

In response, the TikTok user @abbygaley commented, "so dignified in his well pressed suit."

This is a lyric from Swift's "Mr. Perfectly Fine," which was released on her 2021 re-recorded version of Fearless. "Mr. Perfectly Fine" was not on the original version of Fearless, but it was written at the same time as the other songs on the November 2008 album. Many believe the song is about the Jonas Brothers singer, who dated Swift for a few months that same year. In the song, Swift also sings, "Mr. 'Never told me why'/Mr. 'Never had to see me cry' Mr. 'Insincere apology so he doesn't look like the bad guy.'"

Responding to @abbygaley, Jonas wrote, "Thanks for noticing."

It's unclear if Jonas knew he was responding to Swift lyrics or not. As Parade reports, fans on social media began questioning just that.

"Mr. Perfectly Fine" previously made headlines when someone close to Jonas commented on the song. After the song was released in 2021, Jonas' then-wife Sophie Turner shared the track on her Instagram story and wrote, "It's not NOT a bop." Swift responded on her own story and referenced Turner's role on Game of Thrones. "Forever bending the knee to the 👑 of the north," she wrote.

Turner again referenced the song in August 2023. People reports that she posted an Instagram of the beaded friendship bracelets she wore to a Jonas Brothers concert, including one reading, "Mr. Perfectly Fine".

So, Jonas has to know about the song, right? Whether he recognized specific lyrics is another question, but if he's reading comments online... well, he might know now.