Today's Top Stories
1
How to Protest Safely Right Now
2
Phoebe Robinson Is Doing the Most
3
How Activist Mandana Dayani Gets It All Done
4
Singletons Are Trapped in a Jane Austen Novel
5
Fashion Brands That Give Back for Pride Month

Celebrities Are Helping Pay Bail for People Protesting Across the Nation

By Emily Dixon
minneapolis, mn may 31 a person holds a sign as a crowd marches through downtown to protest the death of george floyd on may 31, 2020 in minneapolis, minnesota the protest was disrupted after a man drove a tanker truck into the crowd photo by stephen maturengetty images
Stephen MaturenGetty Images
  • George Floyd was murdered a week ago today, when police officer Derek Chauvin pinned him to the ground with his knee against his neck, ignoring Floyd's repeated cries of "I can't breathe."
  • Sunday marked the sixth day of protests across the U.S., with many condemning the police's use of force against protestors.
  • Celebrities have supported the protestors on social media and donated to bail funds across the country.

    George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who lived in Minneapolis, was murdered a week ago today when white police officer Derek Chauvin handcuffed him, pinned him to the ground, and pressed his knee against his neck. Harrowing video footage shows Floyd begging for his life, telling the officer, "Please, I can’t breathe," while people at the scene plead for Chauvin to stop. Instead, Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds, as the New York Times reports, while officers Thomas Lane, Tou Thao, and J. Alexander Kueng stood by.

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    View this post on Instagram

    George Floyd, a Houston native, moved to Minnesota "to be his best self," as one friend put it. He worked security at a restaurant, where he developed a reputation as someone who had your back and was there for you when you were down. "Knowing my brother is to love my brother," Philonise Floyd, George's brother, told CNN's Don Lemon Tuesday. "He's a gentle giant, he don't hurt anybody." Floyd, 46, was killed Monday, his last moments caught on video. While being arrested, Floyd was held down by a Minneapolis police officer's knee. The video shows Floyd pleading that he is in pain and can't breathe. Then, his eyes shut and the pleas stop. He was pronounced dead shortly after. That officer and three others involved in the incident have been fired. (📸: Courtesy Ben Crump Law Firm)

    A post shared by CNN (@cnn) on

    Floyd was pronounced dead that night. All four officers have been fired, while Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Across the U.S., protestors have decried Floyd's murder and the ongoing police brutality directed towards Black people, with many calling for Chauvin's charges to be upgraded to first-degree murder and for the other officers at the scene to be charged too. Protestors have also called attention to the absence of charges brought against the killers of Breonna Taylor, a Louisville woman who was shot eight times by police in her own apartment on March 13, as well as to the recent murder of Ahmaud Arbery—and countless other Black victims of racist brutality.

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Numerous celebrities have shown their support for the protestors, with many donating to funds to bail out those arrested.

    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Gabrielle Union tweeted that she had donated to the Minnesota Freedom Fund as well as the Louisville Community Bail Fund, in honor of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, urging her followers to do the same where possible.

    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    In an Instagram video, Lizzo encouraged people to follow her in donating to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, to a fund dedicated to rebuilding Minneapolis' Lake Street, and to the Black Visions Collective, which campaigns for the Minneapolis City Council to defund the Minneapolis Police Department and invest in Black communities as well as Indigenous communities and other communities of color.

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Musician Noname triggered a chain of donations to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, after sharing her own pledge and encouraging celebrities who followed her to do the same. Janelle Monáe, Yara Shahidi, Kehlani, 6LACK, and Jameela Jamil were among those who followed suit.

    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Monáe also donated to the Louisville Community Bail Fund, as well as sharing a list of petitions to sign and bail funds across the country to donate to, urging white people and others with privilege to act.

    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Kerry Washington hosted a yoga and meditation class on Instagram Live over the weekend, donating money to the Black Visions Collective and the Louisville Community Bail Fund for each participant.

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    On Saturday, Chrissy Teigen tweeted that she was donating $100,000 to bail funds nationwide, subsequently increasing the figure to $200,000.

    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    John Legend specified the organizations he and Teigen would donate to: the Movement for Black Lives, which brings Black organizations together to discuss policy and strategize, progressive bar association the National Lawyers Guild, and the Bail Project, which operates a national bail fund and campaigns against the money bail system.

    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds donated $200,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, encouraging their social media followers to do the same.

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    View this post on Instagram

    @naacp_ldf

    A post shared by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on

    Chris Evans condemned a video posted by Anna Kendrick of police officers shoving, beating, and pepper spraying protestors, as well as driving police cars through crowds of people and trampling a protestor with a police horse. He shared a list of places to donate to the families of victims, protestors, and Black-owned businesses.

    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Other celebrities who shared their donations on Twitter included Don Cheadle, Harry Styles, Seth Rogen, and Steve Carell.

    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Football player Colin Kaepernick, who started a protest movement against anti-Black racism and police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem, has established a legal defense initiative for protestors. Kaepernick's "Know Your Rights" campaign will provide free legal representation for Minneapolis' "Freedom Fighters."

    This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    How can I help pay protestors' bail?

    All the organizations celebrities have donated to are linked throughout the article. The Minnesota Freedom Fund, which has received over $20 million in donations, has requested that further pledges be directed to George Floyd's family and local organizations Black Visions Collective, mentioned above, and Reclaim The Block, a coalition led by Black Visions Collective which also works towards diverting funding away from policing and towards community resources.

    You also can split a donation across 37 nationwide bail funds here, or donate any of the 60+ funds that make up the National Bail Fund Network here. Scroll down here for another list of regional bail funds that could use your support.

    This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    The Queen Was Photographed Riding a Pony
    Royals Decide Andrew Won't Return to Public Life
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Grimes Revealed What She Really Calls X Æ A-Xii
    Prince George's Sweet Faux Pas at a Soccer Game
    Prince Harry Used to Have a Secret Facebook
    Diana Had a Secret for Taking Great Royal Photos
    The Beckhams Want an Underground Escape Tunnel
    Harry and Meghan Will Be Happy in LA, Expert Says
    Chrissy Teigen Donates Bail Money to Protestors
    Oh Yikes, Kate and Wills Are Suing Tatler Magazine