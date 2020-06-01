George Floyd was murdered a week ago today, when police officer Derek Chauvin pinned him to the ground with his knee against his neck, ignoring Floyd's repeated cries of "I can't breathe."

Sunday marked the sixth day of protests across the U.S., with many condemning the police's use of force against protestors.

Celebrities have supported the protestors on social media and donated to bail funds across the country.

George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man who lived in Minneapolis, was murdered a week ago today when white police officer Derek Chauvin handcuffed him, pinned him to the ground, and pressed his knee against his neck. Harrowing video footage shows Floyd begging for his life, telling the officer, "Please, I can’t breathe," while people at the scene plead for Chauvin to stop. Instead, Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds, as the New York Times reports, while officers Thomas Lane, Tou Thao, and J. Alexander Kueng stood by.

Floyd was pronounced dead that night. All four officers have been fired, while Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Across the U.S., protestors have decried Floyd's murder and the ongoing police brutality directed towards Black people, with many calling for Chauvin's charges to be upgraded to first-degree murder and for the other officers at the scene to be charged too. Protestors have also called attention to the absence of charges brought against the killers of Breonna Taylor, a Louisville woman who was shot eight times by police in her own apartment on March 13, as well as to the recent murder of Ahmaud Arbery—and countless other Black victims of racist brutality.

Numerous celebrities have shown their support for the protestors, with many donating to funds to bail out those arrested.

Ok I know I'm blowin up some folks DMs worried cuz I haven't heard from yall up in Minneapolis & I must sound like a scared mom. Remember to periodically check in & just in case yall need us, we have donated here. Every amount helps. Be careful & please take care of each other https://t.co/7klKwWQNHv — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) May 29, 2020

Gabrielle Union tweeted that she had donated to the Minnesota Freedom Fund as well as the Louisville Community Bail Fund, in honor of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, urging her followers to do the same where possible.



Thank you!! On it now. Please support yall. Everything helps. https://t.co/PA2pKfq5d1 — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) May 29, 2020

In an Instagram video, Lizzo encouraged people to follow her in donating to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, to a fund dedicated to rebuilding Minneapolis' Lake Street, and to the Black Visions Collective, which campaigns for the Minneapolis City Council to defund the Minneapolis Police Department and invest in Black communities as well as Indigenous communities and other communities of color.

Musician Noname triggered a chain of donations to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, after sharing her own pledge and encouraging celebrities who followed her to do the same. Janelle Monáe, Yara Shahidi, Kehlani, 6LACK, and Jameela Jamil were among those who followed suit.

Just gave $1000 to @MNFreedomFund. Celebrity accounts that follow me... match 🤝https://t.co/qMW7GnTpJs — Noname (@noname) May 28, 2020

Just matched you . 🤜🏾🤛🏾 https://t.co/lp0ZtdRvTX — Janelle Monáe, Cindi Mayweather (@JanelleMonae) May 28, 2020

Matched 🤝Let's keep this going 🖤 https://t.co/Bc3VsA49y4 — Yara shahidi (@YaraShahidi) May 28, 2020

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

matched 🤝🖤 — black (@6LACK) May 28, 2020

Matched. X — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) May 28, 2020

Monáe also donated to the Louisville Community Bail Fund, as well as sharing a list of petitions to sign and bail funds across the country to donate to, urging white people and others with privilege to act.

I’m getting heroes out of jail in Louisville . Join me if you can (especially those who seek to be allies). Let’s donate . https://t.co/Xbsfw3mutm — Janelle Monáe, Cindi Mayweather (@JanelleMonae) May 29, 2020

Kerry Washington hosted a yoga and meditation class on Instagram Live over the weekend, donating money to the Black Visions Collective and the Louisville Community Bail Fund for each participant.

On Saturday, Chrissy Teigen tweeted that she was donating $100,000 to bail funds nationwide, subsequently increasing the figure to $200,000.

In celebration of whatever the fuck maga night is, I am committed to donating $100,000 to the bail outs of protestors across the country. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 30, 2020

Ooo they might need more money then. Make it $200,000 https://t.co/axuJnazJkU — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 30, 2020

John Legend specified the organizations he and Teigen would donate to: the Movement for Black Lives, which brings Black organizations together to discuss policy and strategize, progressive bar association the National Lawyers Guild, and the Bail Project, which operates a national bail fund and campaigns against the money bail system.

Americans have the first amendment right to peacefully protest oppression and injustice. Chrissy and I will be donating to these 3 organizations which are organizing, supporting and defending those marching for justice: @Mvmnt4BlkLives @nlgnews @bailproject https://t.co/whxOPQQuTu — John Legend (@johnlegend) May 31, 2020

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds donated $200,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, encouraging their social media followers to do the same.

Chris Evans condemned a video posted by Anna Kendrick of police officers shoving, beating, and pepper spraying protestors, as well as driving police cars through crowds of people and trampling a protestor with a police horse. He shared a list of places to donate to the families of victims, protestors, and Black-owned businesses.

Fucking disgusting.



Help where you can. I’ve signed and donated. If you have the means, I hope you do too. https://t.co/bQMoWf8z21 https://t.co/FTuIbydUrW — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 31, 2020

Other celebrities who shared their donations on Twitter included Don Cheadle, Harry Styles, Seth Rogen, and Steve Carell.

I’m donating to help post bail for arrested organizers.

Look inwards, educate yourself and others.

LISTEN, READ, SHARE, DONATE and VOTE.

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.

BLACK LIVES MATTER. — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 30, 2020

Football player Colin Kaepernick, who started a protest movement against anti-Black racism and police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem, has established a legal defense initiative for protestors. Kaepernick's "Know Your Rights" campaign will provide free legal representation for Minneapolis' "Freedom Fighters."

In fighting for liberation there‘s always retaliation. We must protect our Freedom Fighters. We started a legal defense initiative to give legal representation to Freedom Fighters in Minneapolis paid for by @yourrightscamp



For representation or to donate https://t.co/q0pzAObCiG — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) May 29, 2020

How can I help pay protestors' bail?

All the organizations celebrities have donated to are linked throughout the article. The Minnesota Freedom Fund, which has received over $20 million in donations, has requested that further pledges be directed to George Floyd's family and local organizations Black Visions Collective, mentioned above, and Reclaim The Block, a coalition led by Black Visions Collective which also works towards diverting funding away from policing and towards community resources.

You also can split a donation across 37 nationwide bail funds here, or donate any of the 60+ funds that make up the National Bail Fund Network here. Scroll down here for another list of regional bail funds that could use your support.

