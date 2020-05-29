George Floyd Was Murdered. We Must Not Be Silent—Here's How to Help

Update, May 29, 2:27 p.m.: Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer seen pressing his knee on George Floyd's neck, has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

By now, you've heard the news. On Monday, May 25, George Floyd, a 46-year-old African-American man, died in custody after being taken in by the Minneapolis police for reportedly using a counterfeit check at a grocery store. Outside of the grocery store, Floyd was handcuffed and pinned to the ground by officer Derek Chauvin, who pressed his knee into Floyd's neck, while other officers—Thomas Lane, Tou Thao, and J. Alexander Kueng—stood by and watched, ignoring onlookers begging for Chauvin to get off of him.

A bystander's video began circulating across the internet on Tuesday morning, showing footage of Floyd begging for his life and the officer not budging. "I can’t breathe," Floyd said. "Please, I can’t breathe." (Eric Garner spoke the same words in 2014 while being held in a chokehold by the NYPD.) After a few minutes, Floyd became motionless while Chauvin continued to dig his knee into him.

I don't need to tell you what happened next.

George Floyd is yet another reminder of the racism that is embedded in our country. (Let's not forget Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and the countless other black people who are killed on a daily basis, fueled by the racism displayed by the Amy Cooper's of the world.) The four police officers responsible for Floyd's death were fired, but it is not enough. Protests are happening across the country. Minneapolis is burning. Even CNN reporters are getting arrested. For those of us who are not currently in the streets, we must continue to amplify our voices—especially those of us born with white privilege—and educate those around us, once again, that Black Lives Matter.

Protesters outside of the 3rd Police Precinct on May 27, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Stephen Maturen Getty Images

If you're struggling to figure out how to help right now, here are a few ways to do so:

Sign this Change.org petition, below, which includes over 5 million signatures.

The petition calls on Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and District Attorney Mike Freeman to arrest and charge all officers involved in Floyd's death for police malpractice.

SIGN THE PETITION

Take matters into your own hands and pressure DA Mike Freeman to charge and arrest the officers responsible for Floyd's death.

Phone: 612-348-5550 | Email: citizeninfo@hennepin.us

CONTACT

Text "FLOYD" to 55156 and sign the Color of Change petition.

The petition currently has over 1 million signatures, demanding justice for George Floyd.

SIGN THE PETITION

Donate to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

If you have the means to donate, the Minnesota Freedom Fund is helping bail out people who are getting arrested while protesting.

DONATE

Donate directly to George Floyd's family, who set up a GoFundMe.

"My family and I watched in absolute horror as the now infamous and horrifying video began to spread quickly throughout social media," writes Philonise Floyd, the brother of George. "What we saw on that tape left us shell shocked; a white Minneapolis police officer kneeling directly on my brother's neck, obstructing his ability to breathe."

DONATE

Donate to Reclaim the Block.

The grassroots organization based in Minneapolis invests in "violence prevention, housing, resources for youth, emergency mental health response teams, and solutions to the opioid crisis—not more police."

DONATE

Educate yourself.

Reach out to your black and POC friends during this time. Let them know that they are seen and heard. A hashtag or repost isn't enough. Here are a few helpful articles on how to be a white ally:

"How White People Can Hold Each Other Accountable to Stop Institutional Racism"

READ IT

"The Anti-Racist Reading List"

READ IT

"Black People Need Stronger White Allies—Here's How You Can Be One"

READ IT

