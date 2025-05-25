Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Test-Drive Kylie Jenner's Stylish New Khy Collab
Khy tapped a London Fashion Week rising star who's dressed Lady Gaga, Bella Hadid, and Rihanna.
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber helped celebrate the launch of Kylie Jenner's new Khy collaboration by wearing outfits from the collection. Kylie shared footage on Instagram from the launch party of Khy's collab with London Fashion Week rising star and Turkish designer Dilara Fındıkoğlu. The glitzy party was attended by Kylie's famous friends, with Kendall and Bieber both wearing corsets, although their outfits couldn't have been more different from one another.
Seen arriving at the chic party, Bieber wore a taupe corset top with a square neckline and long sleeves, which she paired with a matching mini skirt. Kendall, meanwhile, wore a sheer black dress, which was corseted with lace panels, and included a ruffled neck and long sleeves.
This isn't the first time Bieber has worn Dilara Fındıkoğlu's designs. The model—who is styled by Dani Michelle, as is Kendall Jenner—wore a custom corset dress by the celeb-beloved designer to the 2025 Met Gala's after-party.
In an Instagram post celebrating Khy's new collab, Kylie explained, "Introducing KHY x @dilarafindikoglu. It has been a dream to partner with Dilara Findikoglu, a brand I've worn and admired for years." The Kylie Cosmetics founder continued, "We developed a collection that combines femininity and sexiness with meticulous construction. I can't wait for you to see everything."
After studying fashion at Central Saint Martins in London, Fındıkoğlu completed an internship with John Galliano at Maison Margiela. Since founding her London-based label in 2016, the designer has dressed the likes of Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid, Madonna, Rihanna, FKA Twigs, Lady Gaga, and Margot Robbie. She was also named a semifinalist of the LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers in 2017.
Discussing how she creates her collections, Fındıkoğlu told 10 Magazine, "It's about me trying to escape the real world a little bit. Escape the things I don't like, that I don't want to see and don't want to live in."
As for what the up-and-coming designer strives for in her work, Fındıkoğlu told the outlet, "If I'm going to make something it has to say something about the world and make the world a better place, because doing fashion for fashion is a bit old school. The world is not that kind of place any more." She continued, "If you don't want to talk about politics, at least don't be wasteful—that's the number one thing."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
-
Taylor Swift Cinches the Belted Bag Trend for Travis Kelce Date
The singer's Balmain "Anthem" bag sent the perfect message on a night out in Florida.
-
King Charles Inherited One "Unfortunate Habit"
Senior courtiers expressed concern about this particular trait, according to a royal expert.
-
James Middleton Discusses "Complicated" Relationship With Sisters
"You can't choose your siblings."
-
Taylor Swift Cinches the Belted Bag Trend for a Cozy Dinner Date With Travis Kelce
The singer's Balmain "Anthem" bag sent the perfect message on a night out in Florida.
-
Elle Fanning's Givenchy Skirt Suit Features a Secret Back Detail on the Cannes Red Carpet
Business in the front, party in the back.
-
Miley Cyrus Wears an NSFW Net Dress Straight Off Alaïa's Fall 2025 Runway
She's in her Alaïa era.
-
Rihanna Expands Her Controversial Shoe Collection With a Pair of Pink Satin Tabis
Tabi season is in full effect.
-
Kylie Jenner's Vacation Wardrobe Includes a $1,050 Woven Jacquemus Clutch and Skintight Bustier Dress
Bodycon dresses are officially back.
-
Bella Hadid Test Drives Summer’s Mesh Ballet Flat Trend With a Graphic Tee and 2000s Denim Mini Skirt
Another one for the summer mood board.
-
Sabrina Carpenter Tastes the Food-Inspired Fashion Trend With a Cherry Red Dress and Espresso-Hued Loewe Puzzle Bag
Of course, her dress was short n' sweet.
-
Kaia Gerber Wears Fashion's Most Hotly-Debated Shoe Trend, in a Ruffled Tube Top and Flip-Flops
Summer mood board, loading...