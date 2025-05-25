Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber helped celebrate the launch of Kylie Jenner's new Khy collaboration by wearing outfits from the collection. Kylie shared footage on Instagram from the launch party of Khy's collab with London Fashion Week rising star and Turkish designer Dilara Fındıkoğlu. The glitzy party was attended by Kylie's famous friends, with Kendall and Bieber both wearing corsets, although their outfits couldn't have been more different from one another.

Seen arriving at the chic party, Bieber wore a taupe corset top with a square neckline and long sleeves, which she paired with a matching mini skirt. Kendall, meanwhile, wore a sheer black dress, which was corseted with lace panels, and included a ruffled neck and long sleeves.

This isn't the first time Bieber has worn Dilara Fındıkoğlu's designs. The model—who is styled by Dani Michelle , as is Kendall Jenner—wore a custom corset dress by the celeb-beloved designer to the 2025 Met Gala's after-party.

Hailey Bieber wearing a Khy x Dilara Fındıkoğlu outfit to the collaboration's launch party. (Image credit: Instagram/@khy)

Kendall Jenner wearing a Khy x Dilara Fındıkoğlu design. (Image credit: Instagram/@khy)

In an Instagram post celebrating Khy's new collab, Kylie explained, "Introducing KHY x @dilarafindikoglu. It has been a dream to partner with Dilara Findikoglu, a brand I've worn and admired for years." The Kylie Cosmetics founder continued, "We developed a collection that combines femininity and sexiness with meticulous construction. I can't wait for you to see everything."

After studying fashion at Central Saint Martins in London, Fındıkoğlu completed an internship with John Galliano at Maison Margiela. Since founding her London-based label in 2016, the designer has dressed the likes of Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid, Madonna, Rihanna, FKA Twigs, Lady Gaga, and Margot Robbie. She was also named a semifinalist of the LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers in 2017.

Kendall Jenner wearing a Khy x Dilara Fındıkoğlu design. (Image credit: Instagram/@khy)

Discussing how she creates her collections, Fındıkoğlu told 10 Magazine, "It's about me trying to escape the real world a little bit. Escape the things I don't like, that I don't want to see and don't want to live in."

As for what the up-and-coming designer strives for in her work, Fındıkoğlu told the outlet, "If I'm going to make something it has to say something about the world and make the world a better place, because doing fashion for fashion is a bit old school. The world is not that kind of place any more." She continued, "If you don't want to talk about politics, at least don't be wasteful—that's the number one thing."