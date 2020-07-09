Naya Rivera went missing at Lake Piru, Southern California, on Wednesday evening, CNN reports.

Authorities were alerted after Rivera's 4-year-old son, Josey, was found alone in a boat on the lake.

A spokesperson for the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said there was "no evidence of foul play at this point" at a press conference, adding, "this may well be a case of drowning."

Rivera rented a boat with her son on Wednesday afternoon, according to CNN, and they went out onto the lake together. About three hours later, Josey was found asleep on the drifting boat by another boater, who alerted authorities. Rivera's son reportedly told investigators that he and his mother went swimming together, but Rivera did not get back on the boat. Josey was wearing a life vest, while an adult life vest was found on the boat alongside Rivera's ID.

Search efforts were suspended on Wednesday night, and will be resumed "at first light" on Thursday morning, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office said.

Several of Rivera's Glee co-stars have responded to her disappearance on social media. Heather Morris, who played Brittany Pierce alongside Rivera's Santana Lopez, wrote on her Instagram story, "We need all the prayers we can to bring Naya back home to us. We need your love and light." Harry Shum Jr., who played Mike Chang, tweeted, "praying," while Demi Lovato, who guest-starred as Dani, wrote on her Instagram story, "Please pray for @nayarivera to be found safe and sound." Iqbal Theba, who played Principal Figgins, tweeted, "Oh God... mercy... please..." alongside an article about Rivera's disappearance.

