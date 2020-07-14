On Tuesday morning, Meghan Markle gave her much-anticipated keynote speech for the 2020 Girl Up Leadership Summit. It was Meghan's first formal public speaking event since she stepped down from the senior royal family with husband Prince Harry in January. In her inspiring speech, Meghan talked candidly about creating a world in which everyone is included—adding that she, Prince Harry, and Archie will be cheering from the sidelines.

It was amazing, to say the least. I don't know if that's because I haven't seen a non-paparazzi photo of Meghan in so long or the fact she was serving mermaid-hair realness while she delivered such an inspiring message, but I'm all over it.

Courtesy

A source close to the Duchesses said to royal reporter Victoria Murphy, "Her message is clear: girls must be empowered to set the agenda, own the conversation on the issues they care about and be driving forces for change in communities across the world."

Some of my favorite quotes of her speech:

"Believing in true equality is not enough — it's going to take more than belief, we have to work for it every day; even when it's hard and even when it makes others feel uneasy. We have to speak up for ourselves and we have to speak out for others who struggle to be heard."



"Your gut will tell you what’s right and what’s wrong; what’s fair and unfair. The hardest part —and it was the hardest part for me—is to chase your convictions with action."

She also commented on the Black Lives Matter movement:

"Girl Up members are organizing Black Lives Matter protests around the world, you are creating films to encourage your peers to become activist leaders, you are reforming the criminal justice system, you are telling your school boards we need more mental health resources for all ages, you are leading coalitions to end gun violence. You are standing up and demanding to be heard, yes, but you're also demanding to own the conversation."

And this:

"I will be cheering you on, so will my husband, so will Archie, as you continue marching, advocating, and leading the way forward.”

Needless to say, I'm inspired! You can read her full remarks here.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Bianca Rodriguez Bianca Rodriguez is the digital fellow at Marie Claire, where she covers all your favorite podcasts, Netflix shows, and celebrities ranging from Rihanna to Harry Styles.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io

This commenting section is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page. You may be able to find more information on their web site.