Prince Harry Was Spotted Riding His Bike Alone to a Malibu Beach

By Emily Dixon
the hague, netherlands may 09 embargoed for publication in uk newspapers until 24 hours after create date and time prince harry, duke of sussex rides a bicycle around sportcampus zuiderpark as part of a programme of events to mark the official launch of the invictus games the hague 2020 on may 9, 2019 in the hague, netherlands photo by max mumbyindigogetty images
Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images
  • Prince Harry was spotted biking at Malibu's Surfrider Beach Tuesday, Hollywood Life reports.
  • "He was alone, had a white biking outfit on with red and black and was, of course, wearing a helmet," an eyewitness told the site.
  • Harry was photographed cycling around Sportcampus Zuiderpark in the Netherlands last year (pictured above) as part of a launch event for the Invictus Games.

    Los Angeles seems to be offering Prince Harry an awful lot more freedom than his working royal life in the U.K. The latest example? Bystanders spotted him biking solo to Surfrider Beach in Malibu Tuesday, an opportunity it's hard to imagine him having in London (can you imagine the media frenzy?)

    "Harry was biking at Surfrider Beach aka First Point, where you see the surfers come in. He was alone, had a white biking outfit on with red and black and was, of course, wearing a helmet," an eyewitness told Hollywood Life. "It appeared he was going to surf because he stopped to check out the waves. Harry really seems to be enjoying the post-royal life and being a normal Cali dude!"

    According to the witness, Harry was completely alone—no bodyguards or security team in site. "He seemed totally at ease and normal," they said, adding that he was recognized by his red hair (ah, the curse of the gingers!)

    the hague, netherlands may 09 prince harry, duke of sussex rides a bicycle during the launch of the invictus games on may 9, 2019 in the hague, netherlands photo by patrick van katwijkwireimage
    Patrick van KatwijkGetty Images

    Last year, Harry was photographed biking in the Netherlands' Sportcampus Zuiderpark, in order to mark one year until the 2020 Invictus Games in the Hague (the games have since been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic). As CNN reports, he wore a navy jacket with an embroidered moniker: "Invictus Family Daddy."

