Meghan Markle Was Given the Title of Dr. Sussex on a Government Website, Apparently

By Kayleigh Roberts
melbourne, australia october 18 meghan, duchess of sussex attends a reception at government house on october 18, 2018 in melbourne, australia the duke and duchess of sussex are on their official 16 day autumn tour visiting cities in australia, fiji, tonga and new zealand photo by dominic lipinski poolgetty images
PoolGetty Images
  • Thanks to what appears to be a clerical error, Meghan Markle was briefly listed as being a doctor on an official government website this week.
    • The error seems to have originated when Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, filed paperwork to close down their Sussex Royal Foundation.
      • Multiple royal sources confirmed to The Sun that Meghan is not, in fact, a doctor.

        Meghan Markle briefly got a new title this week when a government website listed her as "Dr The Duchess of Sussex."

        The issue, reported by The Sun, seems to have arisen when Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, submitted the paperwork required to officially shut down their Sussex Royal Foundation. Royal insiders believe that the mistake originated from a filing error by Companies House staff. According to The Sun, Meghan was listed as "HRH The Duchess of Sussex" on the business website before her title was inexplicably updated to read "Dr The Duchess of Sussex." The error was corrected as of Friday.

        "We are currently looking into this matter," a spokesman for Companies House said.

        The Sun spoke to several royal sources about Meghan's "doctor" title, all of whom agreed it was definitely a mistake because Meghan is not a doctor in any sense of the word.

        "The duchess is definitely not a doctor," one royal source said.

        "I must admit doing a double-take when I saw Meghan had been made a doctor," another added. "She has been called a lot of things but I had never heard Doctor Meghan."

        So, there you have it: Meghan Markle is, sadly, not secretly a doctor. But, for the record, we totally would have believed it if it turned out she had been getting her PhD or attending medical school in secret, because she's that amazing.

