Ashley Graham's new Instagram Live show, Listen Up with Ashley Graham, will premiere today at 12 p.m. E.T.

Graham will discuss her favorite podcasts, covering "everything from motherhood to mindfulness."

Listen to her chosen episodes on Spotify to prepare!

If you're anything like me, there's a strong chance you've exhausted the back catalogs of pretty much every single podcast you've ever listened to over the past five months, because there's only so much you can do while staying inside! There's a strong chance, too, that you're in desperate need of some new podcast recommendations—which makes Ashley Graham's new Instagram Live series, which she announced last week, an absolute godsend.

Listen Up With Ashley Graham is a three-part "podcast talk series," Graham explained in an Instagram post, in which she'll host a discussion on Instagram Live about her chosen podcasts and themes of the week—"everything from motherhood to mindfulness," she said. "I’ll also be curating a special podcast playlist for you to listen to before our discussions which will be available on Spotify’s For the Record blog," she continued. "And I’ll be posting our discussion topics right here on Instagram for you guys. So get all your questions ready, because I’ll be taking them live."

Graham's first podcast talk will begin today at 12 p.m. E.T., meaning you've got a few hours to listen to her chosen episodes and prepare your questions if you'd like to take part in the discussion. This week's theme? Motherhood. Graham will chat about episodes from Motherhood Sessions and One Bad Mother, as well as her conversation with Shay Mitchell from her own podcast, Pretty Big Deal.

The show will run at the same time for two more weeks, with Graham curating a podcast playlist for each (listen to her picks on Spotify here.) Consider me tuned in!

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

