The Future Queen of the Netherlands Marks a Major Milestone With Three Generations of Royals in Sweet Family Photo
Princess Catharina-Amalia is heading on a new journey.
Princess Catharina-Amalia's future plans might include becoming queen of the Netherlands (casual), but on Monday, July 14, she looked like any other 21-year-old as the Dutch royal family shared some graduation snapshots of the royal on Instagram. The Princess of Orange—who goes by Amalia—wore an off-the-shoulder burgundy dress with a classic black graduation cap as she beamed in photos following her commencement ceremony at the University of Amsterdam.
The past, present and future of the Dutch monarchy was represented in a photo from the graduation, with Amalia's grandmother, Princess Beatrix—who abdicated the throne to Amalia's father, King Willem-Alexander in 2013—joining the king and Queen Maxima for the happy event. The Princess of Orange's sisters, Princess Ariane—dressed in a tan Max Mara suit—and Princess Alexia—wearing a white shirt and black Maje skirt—were also present at the graduation.
Amalia broke her arm after falling off her horse earlier this summer, and the resulting surgery has altered some of her educational plans.
"The Princess of Orange’s final manuscript 'Beyond Disclosure: Bridging the Gap Between the Artificial Intelligence Act and the Charter of Fundamental Rights with Deepfaked Bodies' deals with an investigation into the tensions between European fundamental rights and AI legislation," the royal family wrote on Instagram. "Due to the Princess's broken arm, one subject has been postponed. The Princess of Orange will therefore receive her bachelor's degree until later."
Earlier this month, the royal family announced that Amalia would continue at the University of Amsterdam in the fall to take on a new bachelor's degree in Dutch law. She'll also take part in the Defensity College's program to become a military reservist. However, her broken arm will impact the physical activities she can take part in for the moment.
"Due to the recent fracture in her arm, she cannot participate in all physical components right away," a statement from the royal family read. "Amalia will start with that after recovery."
