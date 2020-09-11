Today's Top Stories
Kim Kardashian Spoke Out on Instagram About the Rumor That She Has Six Toes

By Emily Dixon
kim kardashian attends the 2020 vanity fair oscar party following the 92nd annual oscars at the wallis annenberg center for the performing arts in beverly hills on february 9, 2020 photo by jean baptiste lacroix afp photo by jean baptiste lacroixafp via getty images
JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIXGetty Images
  • Apparently, the internet developed a conspiracy theory that Kim Kardashian had six toes on her left foot (which...would be fine and not all that remarkable?)
  • Kardashian took to Instagram to dispute the rumor, revealing that a bump on her left foot was commonly confused for an extra digit.
  • "Everyone thinks that I have six toes, and it's really wild," she said. "But it's this part of my foot that when I wear a shoe just like this, it like smashes down right here."

    There were already many, many things about the Kardashian-Jenners' existences that I could not begin to relate to (the vast majority of them, naturally involving their immense wealth), but today I discovered a brand new one! Can you imagine being so famous that a significant amount of absolute strangers not only care about how many toes you have, but have started a conspiracy theory about said toes, compelling you to hop on Instagram and either confirm or deny whether you do or do not have an extra one?

    Well, that's Kim Kardashian's reality! As E! reports, she took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday to address the rumors that she has a sixth toe on her left foot, posting a series of videos to confirm that she does not, in fact, have any extra digits. "Everyone thinks that I have six toes, and it's really wild," she said, indicating a small bump on her left foot. "But it's this part of my foot that when I wear a shoe just like this, it like smashes down right here."

    "And in a picture, I don't know why, it looks like a sixth toe," Kardashian continued. "I hope that answered my sixth toe question," she finished. "Because I only have five toes on each foot." Thanks for clearing that up, Kimberly!

