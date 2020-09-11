Apparently, the internet developed a conspiracy theory that Kim Kardashian had six toes on her left foot (which...would be fine and not all that remarkable?)

Kardashian took to Instagram to dispute the rumor, revealing that a bump on her left foot was commonly confused for an extra digit.

"Everyone thinks that I have six toes, and it's really wild," she said. "But it's this part of my foot that when I wear a shoe just like this, it like smashes down right here."

There were already many, many things about the Kardashian-Jenners' existences that I could not begin to relate to (the vast majority of them, naturally involving their immense wealth), but today I discovered a brand new one! Can you imagine being so famous that a significant amount of absolute strangers not only care about how many toes you have, but have started a conspiracy theory about said toes, compelling you to hop on Instagram and either confirm or deny whether you do or do not have an extra one?

"And in a picture, I don't know why, it looks like a sixth toe," Kardashian continued. "I hope that answered my sixth toe question," she finished. "Because I only have five toes on each foot." Thanks for clearing that up, Kimberly!

